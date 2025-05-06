Dramatic moment police arrest Yorkshire men after crack cocaine and heroin discovered in caravan

By Jessica Martin
Published 6th May 2025, 13:04 BST
Watch the moment police with tasers run into a caravan and arrest a drugs gang, which will feature on this week’s episode of UK Crime Caught on Camera on Shots! - Freeview channel 262.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police raided a drugs gang’s caravan.

Officers swooped on the Lincolnshire caravan park in September 2024.

Two of the gang were wearing rubber gloves as they prepared the drugs to sell. The others were forced to lie on their fronts before being handcuffed.

Police arrest Yorkshire men after drugs discovered in caravan.Police arrest Yorkshire men after drugs discovered in caravan.
Police arrest Yorkshire men after drugs discovered in caravan. | Lincolnshire Police

The officers seized large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin as well as £1,000 in cash.

They also found cars parked outside which had been seen making trips linked to drug dealing.

Five people, all from Bradford, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

One was found not guilty, and three pleaded guilty and were sentenced collectively to over 11 years in prison.

Another failed to appear in court, but was sentenced in his absence for four years in prison.

This incident features in the latest edition of UK Crime Caught on Camera.

Watch the free-to-view programme on TV channel Shots!, Freeview channel 262, on May 11 at 8pm, or on demand now on the Shots! website here.

