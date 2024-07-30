Police discover cannabis farm behind 'secret trap door' leading to underground tunnel network
Video (click to play above) shows an underground drugs tunnel which police discovered behind a ‘secret trap door’.
The network of ‘drugs tunnels and rooms’ contained almost 200 mature cannabis plants, equipment, and a significant electrical bypass - which can cause a significant fire hazard.
Posting on social media, Northumbria Police wrote: “We attended an address in the Highcliffe Gardens area, where we discovered a secret trap door in the floor.It led to a series of drugs tunnels and rooms containing. We called in our specially trained officers to dismantle the cannabis farm and make the electricals safe before a total of £215,000 class B drugs were removed from the property.”
