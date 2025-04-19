We take you inside the fun and fascinating world of role-playing games
Many of us have heard of RPG - role-playing games.
Dungeons and Dragons, perhaps the most well-known of them, features prominently in the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things.
At one point, they were even mixed up in the wholly unfounded 'Satanic Panic' paranoia of the 1980s.
But for the people who play them, they're simply a chance to unwind and let loose their imaginations.
RPGs can seem very complex and confusing to the uninitiated.
Tyne Shears, co-owner of gaming shop and café The Gates of Cerberus in Middlesbrough, and Jack Pattison, a 'Dungeon Master' for a group in North Yorkshire, guide us through the basics.
