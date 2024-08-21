This video More videos

Video captures the moment a shop exploded in a ball of flames - with loud explosions and flames shooting across the store’s front - leaving two men hospitalised.

Shocking footage shows the moment a grocery shop exploded in a ball of flames leaving two men hospitalised with burn injuries.

The fire can be seen taking hold inside the shop before several loud explosions are heard - sending flames shooting from the shop front.

Emergency services rushed to the Bob Shop in Alum Rock, Birmingham after the blaze tore through the store at around 1am on August 21.

The large blaze at a Birmingham grocery shop, Alum Rock Road, Saltley. | Birmz Is Grime / SWNS

One man suffered serious burns as he tried to escape the fire and was rushed to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for specialist care. Another male victim suffered less serious burns and was taken to the city's Heartlands Hospital for treatment.

West Midlands Fire Service said the cause of the blaze was accidental and was sparked by an electrical fault. West Midlands Police confirmed the blaze was not being treated as suspicious.