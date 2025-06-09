Shocking moment teen drives at over 120mph before hitting innocent woman’s car - causing her serious injuries
Shocking footage shows the moment a teenager drove at speeds of over 120mph, before hitting a woman’s car - causing her serious injuries.
Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit released a video showing the moments leading up to the crash and the aftermath.
Police say they spotted and followed two vehicles who were racing each other down the A5, reaching speeds in excess of 100mph.
Officers instructed the drivers to pull over, but the Audi made off at speed.
The driver reached speeds of over 120mph, before hitting a member of the public’s car - causing her serious injuries.
William Sandouka, 19, of Shenley Road, Milton Keynes received two years imprisonment suspended for two years and a three year driving ban, 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation.
Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “Under #OpChromium, we’re cracking down on street racing, cruising, anti-social and dangerous driving. We will not tolerate anyone who puts lives at risk for a few seconds of speed.”
