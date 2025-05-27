This video More videos

Watch members of the public in Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester and the North East answering four real UK citizenship questions - see how you’d do.

We headed out onto the streets of the UK to ask people some of the questions in a UK citizenship test to see how they’d do.

UK citizenship test question - Which of these are the Crown dependencies?

One question put to the public was: Which of these are the Crown dependencies? With multiple choice options of A - St Helena and the Falkland Islands, B - Ireland and the Channel Islands, C - St Helena and Wales, or D - the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

In Manchester, one member of the public gave the answer C - St Helena and Wales and was incorrect, however one group got the answer correct with option D - the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. In the North East, two people also answered the question correctly. In Leeds, one member of the public got this question correct, with three others answering incorrectly. In Birmingham, one man also gave the correct answer of D - the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

UK citizenship test question - What proportion of the population died because of the Black Death?

We also asked the public: What proportion of the population died because of the Black Death? Is it a fifth, a fourth, a third or a half?

A man in Manchester answered the question correctly, with the right answer being a third. A pair in the North East answered this question incorrectly, going for a third. In Leeds, three people answered incorrectly, giving the answers of a half and a fifth, with one woman giving the correct answer of a third.

UK citizenship test question - When did the Roman army leave Britain?

Another UK citizenship test question asked was: When did the Roman army leave Britain? With multiple choice options of A - 410 AD, B - 630 AD, C - 43 AD or D - 100 AD.

In the North East, two people got the question correct with the answer of 410 AD. In Leeds, three members of the public answered this question incorrectly - going for 100 AD and 43 AD. One woman in Leeds gave the correct answer of 410 AD. In Birmingham, one man gave a very close guess of 400 AD.

UK citizenship test question - Who is responsible for subjects such as education, health and defence?

A fourth UK citizenship test question asked was: Who is responsible for subjects such as education, health and defence? With multiple choice options of A - Foreign Secretary, B - Home Secretary, C - Chancellor of the Exchequer, D - Secretary of State. In Leeds, one man gave the correct answer - D - Secretary of State.