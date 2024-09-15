Watch these super-cute sleepy raccoons lounge around at the zoo

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Contributor
Published 14th Sep 2024, 11:42 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 09:32 GMT
Watch the adorable antics of these sleepy little raccoons, caught on camera at Northumberland Zoo.

Super-sweet video (click to play above) shows the adorable antics of a group of raccoons during a sleepy Sunday afternoon.

Adorable sleepy raccoons lounge around at Northumberland ZooAdorable sleepy raccoons lounge around at Northumberland Zoo
Adorable sleepy raccoons lounge around at Northumberland Zoo | Northumberland Zoo

The cute furry animals were caught napping, on their zoolife webcam. The mammals are native to North America, and are nocturnal - meaning they prefer to sleep during the day.

Watch these funny creatures in the video above.

Related topics:VideoAnimalsNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice