A British family has shared their video story (watch above) after escaping the “rat race” and moving to Costa Rica for a "simple" way of life.

Naomi, 31, and Johnathan Jules 30, decided they wanted to leave the UK behind them when their daughter was just two-months-old.

The pair put their three-bedroom semi-detached house in Darlington on the market, and bought one-way tickets to Guanacaste, Costa Rica. They are living in a two bedroom apartment with a swimming pool for £900 a month with bills included - saving them £330 a month compared to the UK. The family moved to live somewhere which "isn't materialistically driven" and are loving their new life packed with sun and outdoor activities.

Their daughter is due to be enrolled in a jungle school when she is old enough and they visit the beach and local market most days. Naomi, who is on a career break from being a health and safety officer, originally from Darlington, County Durham, said: "I have wanted to do this for years, but my husband wasn't always on board. "We have been raised to go to school, college, university and then onto jobs. I am a free thinking person and I haven't been happy in this system that we have been brought up in. I had a goal to get out of the UK and when I got pregnant that feeling intensified.”

Naomi and Johnathan Jules with their daughter in Costa Rica after escaping the UK 'rat run'. | Naomi Jules / SWNS