Chef Gary Rhodes dies aged 59, family announce

Popular TV chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59, his family have announced.

Mr Rhodes passed away in Dubai, where he worked as a chef, on Tuesday with "his beloved wife Jennie by his side".

TV Chef Gary Rhodes, 59, passed away on Tuesday evening, his family have announced. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

A statement issued by the family on Wednesday morning said: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, where Rhodes worked, said in a statement: "The team... are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

"No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."

Tributes have been paid by a host of TV chefs, including Jamie Oliver who described him as "an incredible ambassador for British cooking".

Simon Hulstone tweeted: "Very sad to get a message this morning from Dubai informing me of the brilliant Chef and mentor Gary Rhodes passing last night. What a shining star for British gastronomy. Rest well Chef."

Jamie Oliver posted on his Instagram account: "Sadly Chef Gary Rhodes OBE passed away. My heart felt sympathies to his wife , kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts.

"Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. rest in peace Chef."