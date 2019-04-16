Three Yorkshire dates for Lulu as part of UK tour - here's how to buy tickets

Legendary singer Lulu will take the stage in Yorkshire as part of an extensive UK tour for autumn 2019.

Celebrating 55 years since the release of the debut smash hit single ‘Shout’, Lulu’s ‘On Fire’ tour will see the Grammy-nominated singer play 35-dates across the UK, including gigs at the York Barbican on October 5, Bridlington Spa on October 16 and Bradford St George’s Hall on October 18.

‘On Fire’ promises to be a show packed full of hits, such as 'The Man Who Sold The World', 'Relight My Fire', ‘To Sir With Love' and, of course, ‘Shout’, amongst many others, as Lulu recounts her remarkable life now at 70 years old and a career that has outshone many of her contemporaries.

The announcement comes just 48 hours after Lulu was revealed as Take That’s very special guest for their 37-date Greatest Hits Live Tour, where every night they will reunite to perform their number one smash hit Relight My Fire together.

Backed by her band, a huge LED screen (for the first time) showing carefully selected personal and career defining moments, Lulu will have audiences nationwide, sitting, standing, dancing, singing, laughing and simply listening to an amazing story that started on November 3, 1948.

Lulu said: “I’ve so enjoyed touring with my amazing band over the past few years that it didn’t take very long for me to get the urge to hit the road again. We’ll be playing here, there and everywhere, so I invite fans old and new to come along and share a great night covering my six decades in music.”

A ticket presale through the tour’s venues will take place from 10am on Wednesday, April 17.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday, April 18, and are available from: www.luluofficial.com