Bradford TV presenter Anita Rani to host 'brilliant moving' historical new BBC mini-series

Bradford-born television personality Anita Rani will host a new three-part BBC series which reveals the stories of ordinary people caught up in some of the most extraordinary events in recent history.

BBC Two has commissioned Unforgotten, which will explore the experiences of two people thrown together by a major event in modern times - a war, natural disaster or terror attack - who have since become separated.

The series accompanies them on a journey of discovery, as they follow a trail of evidence - from newspaper cuttings to video archive, personal records and advice from relevant experts and social historians - as they try to find the individual who helped them.

Patrick Holland, controller at BBC Two, said: “This promises to be a brilliantly moving and illuminating social history format, taking us into the moments that have made our modern world, revealing the impact of chance encounters that radically change lives.”

Justine Kershaw, co-founder and creative director at Blink Films, which is running production, said: “By focusing on the personal stories of people caught up and then separated by extraordinary events, Unforgotten provides viewers with a uniquely emotional and relatable take on key moments in our recent history.

"We’re thrilled to have the series presented by Anita Rani, who brings genuine empathy to human stories and the incredible emotional reunions Unforgotten will provide.”

Unforgotten is executive produced by Justine Kershaw. It was commissioned by Mr Holland and Simon Young, commissioning editor at BBC Two.

Blink Films is a Tin Roof Media company.

The show's format and finished programme are being distributed by All3Media International.

