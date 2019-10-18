First look as Yorkshire Dales market town is transformed for All Creatures Great and Small reboot

A North Yorkshire market town has been transformed into a bygone era as filming took place for an adaption of All Creatures Great and Small.

Channel 5 announced earlier this year that a new television version of the classic show about a country vet would come to the small screen in 2020.

Credit: Steve Garbutt - CAG Photography.

And new pictures show a market scene, set in the 1930s, has been mocked up in Grassington Square in the town near Skipton.

Rachel Shenton, 31, was pictured on location this week in her role as Helen Alderson during the shoot for the six-part series alongside Nicolas Ralph as famous vet James Herriot - the alter-ego of Alf Wight - and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon.

Ducks, hay bales and small market stalls were put up at the location, as locals snapped pictures and caught a glimpse of the action.

Shenton formerly played Mitzeee Minniver on the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks - but last year won an Oscar for Live Action Short Film, The Silent Child.

Nicholas Ralph on set. Credit: Steve Garbutt - CAG Photography.

It was announced this year that Channel 5 would be remaking the reboot into a six-part series and will air in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of Herriot's books, with a festive special at over the Christmas period.

The remake is a co-production with the American broadcaster PBS.

The original All Creatures Great And Small ran between 1978 and 1990 and was based on Herriot's memoirs.

Since their first publication in 1970, the beloved books of James Alfred Wight - published under the pen name James Herriot - have held a special place in people’s hearts throughout the world.

Rachel Shenton on set. Credit: Steve Garbutt - CAG Photography.

Chronicling the heartwarming and humorous adventures of a young country vet, the books introduced readers to his unconventional mentor and the cast of farmers and townsfolk who lived and worked in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.

This new adaptation will "preserve the rich spirit, tone and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories and will bring to life his sharply observed, entertaining and incredibly funny tales of country life in the North of England for a modern audience, introducing a new generation to his life affirming stories," said the broadcasters.

Never out of print, the books have sold 60 million copies internationally.