How to watch the Tour de Yorkshire on ITV or stream online

The Tour de Yorkshire will take place from Thursday 2 May to Sunday 5 May, with cycling fans around the UK heading to the streets of Yorkshire or turning on their TV to watch the popular race unfold.
If you’re watching from home, here’s how to catch the race on TV, stream it live or catch up on highlights.
ITV4 Tour de Yorkshire schedule
Fans of the annual race can tune in to the action live on ITV4 in the UK.
This is the TV schedule for both the men and women’s race, including highlights of each day which will be broadcast every evening.
Men’s Race TV schedule
Thursday 2nd May (Stage 1) – ITV4
Men’s Race: 1:00pm – 6:00pm
Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm
Friday 3rd May (Stage 2) – ITV4
Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm
Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm
Saturday 4th May (Stage 3) – ITV4
Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm
Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm
Sunday 5th May (Stage 4) – ITV4
Men’s Race: 12:30pm – 5:30pm
Highlights: 10:00pm – 11:00pm
Women’s Race TV schedule
Friday 3rd May (Stage 1) – ITV4
Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:00pm
Saturday 4th May (Stage 2) – ITV4
Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:15pm
How can I stream the race?
Live coverage of both the Men’s and Women’s races will be available via the online ITV Hub streaming service.