Kylie Minogue surprises Barnsley superfan with visit ahead of Christmas TV special

A Kylie Minogue "superfan" from Barnsley got a major surprise when the pop star turned up out the blue for a meeting.

Kylie’s Secret Night is a 90-minute programme filmed in front of an audience of unsuspecting fans, hosted by Alan Carr.

Kylie visiting Cross the Sky Theatre in Barnsley. Picture: Cross the Sky Theatre.

Throughout the episode, viewers hear from people who will regale her and the audience with heart-warming tales of how she’s touched their lives, including Barnsley music teacher and superfan Simon Grainger, who runs Kylie music classes for adults with learning difficulties.

Cross The Sky Theatre Company, which is based at The Civic in the South Yorkshire town, posted pictures of the star on its Facebook page making a surprise visit to Mr Grainger and its members.

Gemma Miller said: "It was the best day. Kylie was so warm and kind to everyone, she sang with us, danced with us, and hugged everyone. It really was a day none of us will ever forget."

Kylie Minogue. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire.

The show is due to feature memorable performances, surprise gifts, hidden camera sections and "laugh out loud" stunts.

Kylie said: “This was such an incredible show. It made me laugh, it made me cry.

"It was like time stood still and I was able to hear some amazing fan stories, reminisce and really take stock of the journey we’ve been on together.

"All in all, a wonderful celebration, and a reminder of what a privilege it is to be able to connect with people over time and borders and to inspire me to do it all again."

Though the show was made by BBC Studios, it will air on Channel 4 on a date to be confirmed by the broadcaster.

Steven Handley, commissioning editor for entertainment at Channel 4, said that "Kylie Minogue is the ultimate pop icon and we couldn’t be more chuffed to be working with her and Alan Carr" on the show.

He added: "You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll definitely sing along – there really will be something for everyone.”