Netlfix's Sheffield-based teen ice skating drama Zero Chill - new details released

New details surrounding Sheffield's starring role in an upcoming Netflix drama about ice skating teenagers have been revealed.

Zero Chill is due to be released through the online streaming service late this year and has been shooting in the South Yorkshire city since December.

Sheffield Steeldogs v Leeds Chiefs at Ice Sheffield in October 2019. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

-> All you need to know about Screen Yorkshire - the team who backed Peaky Blinders, Official Secrets and All Creatures Great and Small

Crews are due to remain there until late March as Pad Two of iceSheffield has been transformed into the fictional Hammerstrom Ice Hockey Academy.

The 10 episodes focus on 15-year-old figure skater Kayla (played by Grace Beedie), whose life is up-ended from Canada to the UK when her twin brother Mac (Dakota Benjamin Taylor) gets a place at a legendary academy.

Distraught at her parents’ decision to put her brother’s ambitions before her own, Kayla must find her place on the ice again in the shadow of her superstar brother, say producers.

The 12-week production shoot is taking place on the the main set at the iceSheffield rink and all other locations are in and around the city.

Created by Kirstie Falkous and John Regier, Zero Chill is executive produced by Angelo Abela and Tim Compton.

Head writer is Adam Usden, who has worked on Yorkshire programme Ackley Bridge.

-> High hopes that film on Wakefield diarist Clara Clarkson could see TV success on scale of Gentleman Jack

Mr Compton said: "The twin worlds of hockey and figure skating are rich with story. And there’s so much talent out there; we’ve found a truly international cast of young actors who are genuinely skilled on the ice.

"This, combined with fresh and exciting writing talent, will make Zero Chill something really special for the kids and family audience.”

Around 100 local supporting artists are part of the production, while cast and some crew are being housed in the city's hotels and apartments and "very much enjoying Sheffield and its surrounding areas".

The show features a "fully skating cast, with a fluid camera style giving the audience the feel of actually being on the ice with the characters", according to the makers.

-> 'World-class' film and TV studio to open in the centre of Leeds in May 2020

The English-speaking cast come from Sweden, Czech Republic, Austria, Germany. Croatia, France, Canada and the UK.

These include:

- Newcomers Grace Beedie and Dakota Benjamin Taylor as Kayla and Mac

- Sarah Jane Potts (Gracepoint, Kinky Boots)

- Doug Rao (NCIS:Los Angeles, Ransom)

- Jade Ma (Black Widow, Surviving Christmas)

- Oscar Skagerberg (The Last Kingdom, Midnight Sun)

- Stanislaus Steinbichler (Vienna Blood)

- Christina Tam (Transformers:The Last Knight and The Limehouse Golem)