Halloween events 2019: 9 spooky events taking place in Yorkshire this October

Halloween is just around the corner, and this year it coincides with the half-term holidays.

That means the kids will likely be looking to get in on the frightful action.

Thankfully, there are plenty of events and attractions around Yorkshire for you and the family to enjoy. We’ve rounded up nine of the best to get you started:

Kirklees 'Fright' Railway

31 Oct - 2 Nov | Clayton West, Huddersfield

The Kirklees Light Railway allows riders to take a trip three-and-a-half miles through the beautiful South Pennine foothills, but for the Halloween festivities, they’re promising a frightful night aboard their Halloween Ghost Trains.

The trains run on the evenings of Thursday 31 October, Friday 1 November and Saturday 2 November.

“You WILL be scared out of your wits so please use your judgement when booking for younger children,” they warn.

If your young ones are too small for the Ghost Trains, there are also day time activities from 28 October to 6 November to enjoy “some less scary (but still spooky) activities.”

kirkleeslightrailway.com

Sewerby Hall and Gardens

26 Oct - 3 Nov | Sewerby, Bridlington

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has created an exciting programme of events for Halloween and half term, to keep children and families of all ages entertained throughout.

Events include a Halloween Trail from 26 October – 3 November, and Tuesday 29 October, visitors can try their hand at pumpkin carving, whilst the following day, Wednesday 30 October, will be a Magic Day with face painting.

Halloween itself includes an Active Coast Spooky Woodland Walk, witch crafts and potion making.

sewerbyhall.co.uk

The Emmerdale Studio Experience

26 Oct | Leeds

Emmerdale isn’t a show you’d often associated with Halloween terror, but this year they’re opening the soap’s Studio Experience under a spooky new guise.

As darkness sets in, you’ll wander around a deserted Studio Experience but, with mystery and fear lurking around every corner, who knows what or who you might find.

It takes place on Saturday 26 October only, and there’s limited availability on the ”Frights, Camera, Action” tour, so book now to avoid disappointment.

emmerdalestudioexperience.co.uk

The Great York Ghost Search

11 Oct - 1 Nov | York

Between 11 October - 1 November, hidden around York are 26 Ghost Lamps and Mini Ghosts, and your help is needed to find them.

The search tasks you with going on a daring expedition to discover Ghost Lamps hidden in shop windows on some of York’s most haunted streets, and you can even search for the lamps as twilight falls, when the city is bathed in moonlight.

For a limited period each evening from 5 - 7pm from 27 October - 1 November, there will be 50 Mini Ghosts hiding in York’s shadowy corners, some with extra special decorations, and if you’re lucky enough to find one, it’s yours to keep!

visityork.org

Mother Shipton’s Cave

26 Oct - 3 Nov | Knaresborough

England’s Oldest Tourist Attraction sounds like the perfect place for a Halloween spook, and if a damp, dark cave wasn’t scary enough, for Halloween they’re transforming the place into a ghoulish event for all the family.

Follow the haunted trail through the historic woodland to find monsters, ghosts and skeletons hiding around every corner, see the Petrifying Well and Mother Shipton’s Cave.

Those who book online also get discounted tickets.

mothershipton.co.uk

Frights and Heights at Treetop Nets Yorkshire

19 Oct - 31 Oct | Ripon

Ripon’s Treetop Nets will once again be hosting their annual Halloween hunt, where fearless adventurers can enjoy a Halloween trail in the high trees to hunt for spooky clues hidden in the giant trampolines, walkways and tunnels.

Unlike other aerial attractions, safety harnesses aren’t needed as you’ll be completely surrounded by high walls of netting. Halloween thrill-seekers will be safe and sound in the treetops with nothing but ghosts and ghouls and the odd huge spider to fear.

Those who attend in fancy dress also get their time doubled from two hours to four hours for no extra cost.

treetoptrek.co.uk

Lotherton Hall Spooky Scarecrow Trail

26 Oct - 3 Nov | Aberford, Leeds

The ever-popular Spooky Scarecrow Trial is back for 2019, taking visitors through the haunted woods of Lotherton and promising to be frightening fun for everyone.

Spot the scarecrows as you tiptoe around the estate, but just make sure you don’t wake them up.

Look out for spooky spiders, ghoulish ghosts and wicked witches, hidden all over the house and grounds of Lotherton, and - of course - dressing up is encouraged for all of the family.

museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/lotherton

HalloTween at York Maze

24 Oct - 3 Nov | York

If your youngsters are too old for fairies, but too young for chainsaw wielding madman, then HalloTween will meet you somewhere in the middle.

Aimed at 10 - 15 year olds, HalloTween is developed by the same team behind the multi award-winning York Maze HallowScream – winner of the Best Scream Park 2018.

You’ll Venture into three of HallowScream’s infamous haunted house attractions but without the actors jumping out on you! Plus there’ll be illusionists performing death-defying acts on stage, as well as music, side-shows, Halloween characters, hot food and more.

yorkmaze.com

Northwood Fairy Sanctuary

25 Oct - 3 Nov | York

If you fancy something more wholesome - more mysticism and magic than blood and guts and chainsaws - Northwood Fairy Sanctuary has you covered.

““We’re happy to say that we won’t be offering chainsaw wielding psychos in the woods,” they say, “but something altogether more gentle and seasonal.

“The woodland looks beautiful in autumn and lovely evening lantern walks will take place throughout the half term and then every Wednesday until Christmas from 4pm.”

northwoodtrail.co.uk