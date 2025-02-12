Half term is fast approaching in the Yorkshire area this year, with parents and guardians looking for activities to occupy the young ones this February half-term.

With the weather also looking not exactly like the Yorkshire Riviera we’ve all known to come and love, then perhaps a trip to theme parks might not be on the cards - though if the weather is good, we’ve got you covered there also.

But instead, we’ve taken a look at Tripadvisor and the numerous reviews other families have left regarding activities for everyone, young and old, that might be of interest ahead of the start of half-term.

From the Bradford National Science and Media Museum after its incredible transformation, through to learning a little more about the Vikings in York, here’s 19 activities worth considering across Yorkshire, and the locations of each establishment or activity we’ve picked in order to determine just how far you’ll need to travel.

So what did we pick? Read on to find out!

1 . Bradford National Science and Media Museum Step into a world of discovery at Bradford Science and Media Museum, where hands-on exhibits bring science, photography, and film to life. Explore the magic of animation, space technology, and gaming history—all under one roof. A perfect mix of education and entertainment for curious minds! 📍Pictureville, Bradford BD1 1NQ | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . The National Railway Museum Young train lovers, all aboard! The National Railway Museum in York is home to historic locomotives, interactive exhibits, and even a chance to step inside royal train carriages. With free entry, it’s an unforgettable day out for all ages. 📍Leeman Rd, York YO26 4XJ | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . York Castle Museum Time travel through history at York Castle Museum, where you can walk down a recreated Victorian street, explore wartime Britain, and even step inside an 18th-century prison cell. It’s a hands-on history lesson the whole family will enjoy! 📍Eye of York Tower St, York YO1 9RY England | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Stockeld Park An adventure-filled day awaits at Stockeld Park, with enchanted forests, adventure playgrounds, and a seasonal skating rink. Whether it’s a magical trail or outdoor activities, there’s something for kids of all ages. 📍Wetherby Road, Spofforth LS22 4AN | Stockeld Park Photo Sales