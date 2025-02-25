A new crime drama is heading to Netflix, starring Stephen Graham, and it was filmed in several locations across Yorkshire.

The new crime drama, Adolescence, is heading to Netflix on March 13 and follows a family dealing with the aftermath of their 13-year-old son being accused of murdering a classmate.

Starring none-other than the SAG Award-winning actor, Stephen Graham, the series explores questions such as why the crime happened, who is responsible, and could it have been prevented.

Adolescence. (L to R) Christine Tremarco as Manda Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. | Courtesy of Ben Blackall/Netflix

Stephen Graham told Netflix: “One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?

“And the pressures that come from all of those things are as difficult for kids here as they are the world over.”

Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty also star in the show that started filming in the United Kingdom in July 2024, and finished in around October 2024.

Filming took place across Yorkshire and some of the locations included South Kirkby, South Elmsall and Sheffield.

The new one-shot crime drama was created by Sheffield’s Warp Films, using Production Park in Wakefield as its production base.

It is the first major TV commission for Production Park, which is a purpose-built studio facility.

Adolescence. (L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, in Adolescence. | Netflix

The four-part series is directed by Philip Barantini, with each episode filmed in an unbroken, continuous shot - a style he used in the acclaimed Boiling Point, which also starred Graham.

Mark Herbert, joint CEO of Warp, said: “The series posed a major challenge for us with the one-shot element so we needed a studio space that could match our technical needs but also provide a home for the crew and actors during the whole process.

