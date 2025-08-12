Alien: Earth features a cast including Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and more 👀👽

Alien: Earth features an “expansive” cast.

The first two episodes are set to stream on Disney Plus.

But who is in the cast of the show?

A new chapter in the Alien franchise is finally set to begin on the small screen. The legendary terrors of the Xenomorph are coming to a TV near you.

Alien: Earth is a prequel to the 1979 original, taking place two years before the events of that movie. Created by Noah Hawley, who brought Fargo to television, it brings the horrors of space directly to our own planet.

The start time for the first episodes has been revealed - with UK and European fans having to wait a day longer than American audiences. Find out more about why here.

But which actors are set to appear in the show? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Alien: Earth?

Sydney Chandler leads the cast of Alien: Earth | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

For the television spin-off, Disney has assembled what it calls an “expansive” international cast. It features a mix of familiar faces and up-and-coming names.

Alien: Earth’s cast includes:

Sydney Chandler - Wendy

Alex Lawther - CJ ‘Hermit’

Timothy Olyphant - Kirsh

Essie Davis - Dame Silvia

Samuel Blenkin - Boy Kavalier

Babou Ceesay - Morrow

David Rysdahl - Arthur

Adrian Edmondson - Atom Eins

Kit Young - Tootles

Adarsh Gourav - Slightly

Jonathan Ajayi - Smee

Erana James - Curly

Lily Newmark - Nibs

Diêm Camille - Siberian

Moe Bar-El - Rashidi

Sandra Yi Sencindiver - Yutani

Where do you know Alien: Earth cast from?

The cast of the TV show features many faces that you might recognise from over the years. It also features a few newer names you may not be as familiar with.

Sydney Chandler is towards the beginning of her career but still has appeared in a few shows in the last couple of years. She played Chrissie Hynde in the Pistols miniseries - about the Sex Pistols - back in 2022 as well as being Olivia Siegel in Apple TV’s Sugar.

Timothy Olyphant will already be a familiar face to FX viewers, having played Marshal Raylan Givens in Justified and Justified: City Primeval. He was also Seth Bullock in HBO’s Deadwood and had a role in Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix.

He also played Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. Timothy also had a role in the Apple TV comedy Stick earlier in 2025.

Viewers may recognise Alex Lawther from his memorable turn in an episode of Black Mirror. He was in the season three classic Shut Up and Dance in 2016.

Samuel Blenkin was Prince Charles in the miniseries Mary and George last year. He also played one of the lead roles in the Black Mirror episode Loch Henry as Davis McCardle and was Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child from 2017 to 2018.

