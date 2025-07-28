American magician David Copperfield buys Tommy Cooper's iconic 'magic robe' at Yorkshire auction
The red silk robe was worn by the comedy legend during his final performance on April 15, 1984 at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London when he collapsed following a heart attack.
He was rushed to Westminster Hospital where he was pronounced dead aged 63.
The comedic memorabilia was bought by Emmy award winning Illusionist David Copperfield at auction.
Mr Copperfield said: “Tommy Cooper’s Robe is an iconic piece of magic’s history which I am adding to the exhibit honouring him in my museum, the International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts.”
The robe which was made to fit the Welshman's huge 6ft 4in frame was later owned by fellow magician Paul Daniels who purchased it at a Comic Heritage auction.
It was then sold through Tim Reed Magic in 2003 to the current vendor.
The robe is accompanied by a signed letter from Paul Daniels confirming the robe’s provenance.
The lot was sold by Tennants Auctioneers, North Yorks, on July 23.
Cooper remains one of Britain's most legendary and fondly remembered entertainers for his performances between the 60s and 80s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.