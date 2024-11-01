A new short film by Darlington filmmaker Mike Tweddle celebrates the legacy of Sheffield United’s Arthur Wharton, recognised as the UK’s first black professional footballer.

Made possible through a £7,700 National Lottery grant, A Light That Never Fades stars Derek Griffiths MBE as Wharton in a fictionalised portrayal of his later years.

The film follows Arthur as he reflects on his life and legacy when visited by former teammates, revisiting his journey and the struggles he faced as a black athlete in Victorian England.

Arthur ‘Kwame’ Wharton, born in Jamestown, Ghana, in 1865, holds an extraordinary place in British sporting history as both a Sheffield United player and the UK’s first black professional footballer.

The son of a Grenadian-Scottish missionary and a member of Ghanaian Fante royalty, Wharton came to the UK in 1883 to study at Cleveland College in Darlington.

Soon after, he began his football career as a goalkeeper for Darlington FC. Later, Wharton joined Preston North End, and in the 1894 - 95 season, he became the first black player in the First Division when he played for Sheffield United.

Arthur’s athleticism extended beyond football. In 1886, he set a world record by running the 100-yard sprint in 10 seconds - a time that went unchallenged for 30 years.

He was also a professional cricketer, cycling champion, and rugby player. Yet his fame began to fade after he left professional football in 1902 and took up work as a miner in Yorkshire, though he continued to play cricket.

Arthur was a pioneer, but he wasn’t alone as black players have been rediscovered elsewhere in football history, such as Andrew Watson who captained Scotland’s victory over England in 1881.

Mike said: “He was a light for black sportsmen well ahead of his time, but his story ended sadly and in obscurity.”

In 1930, Arthur died penniless in the Springwell Sanatorium in Balby and was buried in an unmarked grave in Edlington Cemetery.

It wasn’t until 1997 that Arthur’s grave was given a headstone and his story began to be championed by Shaun Campbell, founder of the Arthur Wharton Foundation.

Now Mike is bringing his story to life in A Light That Never Fades, which will be released in 2025.

The description of the film stated it “tells a nuanced story about a black man who touched both the highs of setting a world record and the lows of destitution. Clubs and teammates spotted Arthur’s talent, accepting him as one of the team, but stood by when he was described in the press using racial slurs”.

Mike said: “We’re putting the final touches to the film, but the early reaction has been great. People are eager to see more and talk about Arthur’s legacy.”

Mike acknowledged the limits of his perspective as a white filmmaker but said advice from collaborators with lived experience has been invaluable in helping him to be as empathetic and authentic as possible.

He added: “We used historically accurate racial language, such as newspaper headlines from the time about Arthur. It’s uncomfortable, but we can’t tell his story accurately without them."

Early drafts of the script had Arthur accept the apologies of former teammates for the racism he’d faced, but feedback from writer Ishy Din helped Mike see this moment needed to be altered.

He said: “It became clear that the tone was far too sweet. Arthur’s rejection of those apologies is now a powerful point in the film. It’s a moment of quiet reckoning with the pain of the past that will affect everyone who watches.”

Mike hopes to screen the film at film festivals and on streaming platforms.