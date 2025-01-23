This year’s nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards have been announced.

Emilia Perez leads the nominations with 11, while Wicked has earned 9 nominations include a Best Actress nod.

Here’s the full list of nominees ahead of the ceremony on March 2 2025.

Emilia Perez leads the way as the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced.

The film leads the nominations with 11, including nods in the Best Film and Best Actress category, while Wicked earned nine nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Cynthia Erivo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrien Brody and Ralph Fiennes are set to compete against once another for the coveted Best Actor awards, with Timothee Chalamet also nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

It’s also a big day for fans of Aardman Animation, with Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl nominated for Best Animated Feature, but faces stiff competition from the likes of The Wild Robot and Inside Out 2

97th Academy Award nominees - full list

Who will walk away with a gold statuette this year? | AFP via Getty Images

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbero - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossilini - Conclave

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emiila Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Live Action Short Film

Alien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Original Song

El Mal - Emilia Perez

The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Like A Bird - Sing Sing

Mi Camino - Emilia Perez

Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girls in the Orchestra

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl With The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of The Sacred Pig

Flow

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Cinematography