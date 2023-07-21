Sheffield is a city synonymous with producing talented musicians. Countless artists have graced their hometown stages and gone on to showcase their talent on a world stage.
The Rosadocs are courting well-deserved attention and plaudits for their sublime vocals, infectious energy and charismatic stage presence and are fast becoming a household name in Sheffield, and the length and breadth of the country, too.
The quintet have impressed at the recent Isle of Wight Festival and Mosfest in Sheffield, but they aren’t resting on their laurels as they take to the Tramlines Stage this weekend and then the Y Not Festival, the following weekend.
Frontman Keelan Graney reflects on the band’s recent success. “It’s been incredible. As a band we make plans 12 months in advance for the following year, where we set our goals out and try to achieve what we want to do. We’ve already got what we wanted and loads more this year,” Graney admits.
“Tramlines and Y Not are local to us, so that’ll be an amazing experience. At Y Not we are playing the Quarry Stage, which is the second biggest one after the main stage, so it’s going to be incredible.”
The indie-rockers are gaining support from big names in the industry with the likes of Jon McClure, frontman of fellow Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers championing them. They have become the adopted band of the Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team as they played at the Utilita Arena for the team’s shirt launch event and have also filmed one of their songs, Towards the Sun, at the arena featuring the team on the ice.
The band have recently announced their biggest show yet at Sheffield City Hall’s Ballroom on Friday November 3 and the demand for tickets has been great.
“It has really shocked us. It’s a huge venue and it’s not where many bands think to play. We wanted to think a little outside the box with it. Within two weeks of being on sale, it has already 50 per cent sold out. It’s really mind-blowing,” Graney admits.
The band's latest single, At Your Door, can be found on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer as well as Youtube- those watching from Sheffield may recognise a place or two from the video.
