UB40 are one of most celebrated British reggae bands and have certainly stood the test of time.

That they formed 45 years ago and brought out an album earlier this year – entitled UB45 – to celebrate their anniversary says everything about their longevity and enduring class.

Consisting of 14 tracks – half new recordings and half reworked hits from the group’s catalogue – the set is their first with new frontman Matt Doyle and documents the latest phase in the evolution of the band through the years.

Since the beginning of their career in 1978, UB40 have gained a massive number of fans worldwide and their performance at the First Direct Arena on Friday certainly left their followers delighted.

"A fantastic night": Review of UB40 at First Direct Arena Leeds celebrating 45 years RADSKIPHOTO

The much-loved Birmingham outfit, who named themselves after an unemployment form, played many of their best-known tracks and some of their more recent material, striking a neat balance between old and new.

Granted, it’s not the original line-up without legendary frontman Ali Campbell, their star vocalist who left in 2008 and now tours with his own band named “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell”.

But the band still boasts many of its original members – Robin Campbell, James Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan – and new lead singer in Doyle.

Between them they create a genre-defining synergy of horns and rhythm that are uniquely UB40.

Doyle’s voice fits UB40 nicely and, after a fine support act by special guests Soul II Soul, the Brummie icons soon wow the Leeds crowd.

They open with I Am (Come and Take Me) before playing a cover of Keep on Moving by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Homely Girl, predictably, goes down a storm before other classics such as Sing Our Own Song and the beautiful Please Don't Make Me Cry from their first UK chart-topping album “Labour of Love” in 1983.

Robin Campbell is on top form throughout, often talking the audience through the setlist with nice little anecdotes about each track before affording Doyle a short break by taking centre stage himself and singing The Keeper.

“This one’s for my wife,” explains Campbell before the band continue to reel off so many great tracks.

“It’s time we sang one you can all sing along to,” says Campbell with a glint in his eye before playing Cherry Oh Baby.

“I say it every night but if you don’t know this then were all going home.”

After Gimme Some Kinda Sign and Wear You to the Ball, it is time for Red Red Wine.

“Leeds we want to hear you singing – shall we do it Matt?” says Campbell to Doyle.

That has fans dancing and singing all over before a brilliant encore ends with Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling In Love.