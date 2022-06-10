Our Yorkshire Farm is the documentary series that puts remote rural life at the heart of the TV schedules.

Starring 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' Amanda Owen and her family as they contend with their extensive flock of sheep, sprawling fields and the challenges of winter snowfall at the isolated Ravenseat Farm, the show puts farmer, author and social media star Amanda even more firmly in the spotlight.

But just where is the farm itself - and is it possible to visit it?

Our Yorkshire Farm follows Amanda and family through various day to day challenges

Where is Ravenseat Farm?

The 2,000 acre farm is located around three-and-a-half miles West of the village of Keld in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, which is around an hour's walk or a fifteen to twenty minute drive.

Ravenseat is situated at exactly the halfway point of the famous Coast to Coast walk.

Footpaths coming from Keld, Nine Standards Rigg and the Tan Hill Inn (the highest pub in England) all pass through or nearby.

Can I visit Ravenseat?

As a working farm and family home Ravenseat is not currently accepting visitors. However, between May and early October cream teas are available most afternoons, even if this can be variable (the website advises emailing beforehand to avoid disappointment). Many a walker or sightseer has received refreshment at the farm, but afternoon teas are now not being served until Spring 2019.

Those interested in a cosy getaway can however book a stay at Ravenseat's rural holiday home The Firs - a 17th century farmhouse at the top of Upper Swaledale, and equally remote.

Surrounded by 5 acres of stunning meadows and pastures, it has old original features, six bedrooms and a well-equipped kitchen. But be warned: The Firs is a ‘notspot’ – there is no mobile coverage, no internet access, and only a landline telephone complete with honesty box.

Alternatively, you can book to stay in a traditional Shepherd's Hut down by the river, complete with "private waterfall" and wood-burning stove.

Who are the Owens?

Amanda Owen, 45, first found fame when she began Tweeting about her life at Ravenseat. She now has more than 40,000 followers on the social media site.

She has lived at the farm since her early 20s, when she met and married tenant farmer husband Clive. Since then, the couple have had nine children together. In June 2022, they confirmed they had separated.

The show focuses on her experiences parenting her 'free-range children', as well as other challenges of living at Ravenseat.