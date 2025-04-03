Andi Durrant on the Dance Music Archive: 'there’s a huge part of British youth culture and history that’s not been properly explored'

Andi Durrant with his Dance Music Archive DJ partner Nick Riley.

Back in the late 1990s when dance music was booming and Leeds was home to a number of superclubs, Andi Durrant was launching his broadcasting career as one of the country’s youngest DJs on the city-based stations Kiss 105 and Galaxy Yorkshire.

The Mirfield-born DJ would go on to develop an award-winning career in radio, and 12 years ago he also launched a production company, This Is Distorted, with his long-term business partner Nick Riley.

Dance Music Archive, his current Sunday evening show on Kisstory, is an extension of a website which he launched in 2021, covering club culture from 1988 to 2016. Last year DMA also became a club event, and this weekend it celebrates its first birthday with six hours of dance music at Project House in Leeds.

Explaining the origins of the archive, Durrant describes himself as “a nerdy guy who likes memorabilia”, explaining he had hoarded “tons of tapes and DATs and recordings” from his 27 years in radio, that included interviews and special mixes from big names. Other items were gathered from DJ-ing at “at lots of big clubs and venues and festivals here in Yorkshire and around the world” including his long-term residency at Gatecrasher in Sheffield.

“It was all in my loft in boxes and during lockdown when we had more time at home, my wife said, what is all this stuff – can you try and deal with it a bit?” he says.

Initially he thought of digitising some of the recordings and posting them on YouTube, but as he was going through the tapes, he found some “really good stuff” such as an unheard Frankie Knuckles mix, and decided instead to create an online repository for memories of club culture.

“It became a little passion project, just to start putting things in order and telling the story,” Durrant says. “Your very early days of dance and electronic music and club culture, Madchester and the Hacienda and acid house, there’s been films, there’s been documentaries, it’s all very much been told, but then after that there’s a huge part of British youth culture and history that’s not been properly explored. From the mid-90s to the mid-2000s when there were 10 nightclubs in every city, it was the biggest thing, it was what we did every weekend. That was the last pre-social media, pre-mobile phone big cultural thing...Unfortunately it’s a part of British culture that has gone quite recently.”

As others began to contribute material to the website, he launched the Dance Music Archive radio show on Kisstory in 2021, feeling that, at 42, it was time that he used his “knowledge of the last 30 years and the scene that we’ve lived and breathed” rather than continuing to play new music. Then came the DMA events, which are carefully curated, with each DJ tasked with playing sets that focus on specific years. The theme this Saturday is ‘dance anthems and forgotten classics from 1990 to 2005’. The DJ line-up is kept secret until the day, but previous events have featured the likes of Allister Whitehead and Slipmatt.

DJ Andi Durrant on the decks at a Dance Music Archive event.

“We stick to our guns with this,” Durrant says. “So that people don’t just book it to come and see a big DJ, it’s got to be that people want to come for the concept of it. So the line-up’s always secret and people are only allowed a set time to play – because that’s how the radio show works as well, it’s how the website works. On the show we do two different years each week, so an hour on each year, and that’s the same for people that come and play at the event.

“You always have two or three years that you can play from, it gives the DJs a challenge as well. They really enjoy that, they have to dig a bit deeper, they’re not just playing the same old set that they might have checked around a load of times​​​​​​​ and it means that on the night you are never going to get a crossover because everyone plays a different time period.

“That’s part of the curation of it. It’s picking people who we respect and have enjoyed the work of over a number of years.”