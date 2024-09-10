A.R. Kane in 1987. Picture: Jurgen Teller

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with 4AD Records labelmates Colourbox and the dance producers CJ Mackintosh and Dave Dorrell, they were even part of M/A/R/R/S, the collective behind Pump Up The Volume which was a worldwide smash in 1987.

Yet despite paving the way for a rash of shoegaze and trip hop groups, the band’s catalogue quickly fell into obscurity after founders Rudy Tambala and Alex Ayuli fell out during the making of their third album New Clear Child in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A. R. Kane remained quiet for the next two decades until Tambala was approached to appear at a festival in Oxfordshire in 2015; that in turn led to a European tour the following year and a side project called Jübl.

But it wasn’t until 2023 that the band’s name surfaced again thanks to a vinyl box set of their early recordings, cleverly titled A. R. Kive, and they played a pair of London gigs. Now, finally, Tambala and his sister Maggie are back on the road with their first UK tour dates in years – one of which is this week at the Belgrave Music Hall in Leeds.

Talking to The Yorkshire Post, Tambala sounds like a man whose appetite for gigging has very much been renewed by the reception that they’ve had so far. “We don’t have tour management so venues get in contact (with us directly) and we say we’ll do it. We’ve got six or seven shows lined up now and it’ll probably grow. We’re looking at possibly doing shows in Europe and over in America as well,” he says.

The lack of credit that A. R. Kane have received for their creative output has rankled with Tambala. However, he admits: “We’re not an obvious choice, no one knows where to put our records and that was always the case. There was the identity thing where most bands were doing what is now regarded as dream pop or shoegaze, they were coming from a certain kind of background – in our day they were very influenced by 60s psychedelia and by punk and we had a different set of influences even though we used the same kind of sonic approach to music. Our influences were more from dub reggae, soul, funk, jazz and a lot of post-punk and indie and psychedelia in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We looked different because we were black and we sounded different. My Bloody Valentine were stuck in one style, they were shoegaze gods, and then you’d got bands likes Ride which were more rock ’n’ roll and then Slowdive who were more dreamy. We just went all over the place, on our albums there’s no one particular genre in there, that makes us a little bit Teflon. People got into us because they liked the variation and the shifts. Every time we put out something new it was shaking the tree and people would fall out.”

A.R. Kane performing live at Cafe Oto, Dalston, London in 2023. Picture A. R. Kane

Their other downfall, Tambala acknowledges, was their reluctance back in the 80s to play live. He recalls David Byrne of Talking Heads, whose boutique label Luaka Bop released their records in the US, telling him “in America to be successful you have to do tours because people like to view the body”. “It was like a visceral thing, but we were never really a band in that sense, and those elements all mixed together make you slip off the radar.”

The process of digging back through the archives to compile the box set Tambala, now 62, found “very, very emotional”. He explains: “It wasn’t all pleasant, some of the sad, unresolved stuff, but overall it was actually really joyful. My kids are grown now and they know that I was a musician but they didn’t know exactly what that was about, but it was interesting putting the box set together and then putting on the shows and those guys coming along and actually seeing me perform that was really nice, it was like full circle somehow – ‘Oh, that’s cool’, that kind of thing. Then reading through the notes in the box set, they could see the history more and more that I was coming from. So I think to a large extent, it was me revisiting it but also revisiting it through their eyes.

“Also, I think it’s nice if you can write your own history. We did one show at The Social (in London) that was more of a kind of salon event, we had people reading from books and an interview with me at the beginning and a DJ and it was like a kid’s fantasy of being at your own funeral,” he laughs. “People were saying really nice things about you, even though you’re a bit of a fool. It was like, all my friends and my family were in that room and fans from years ago, and it’s all been contextualised in a way that if I was to write the script, this was how it would be. (You might think) this is embarrassing, but it was actually really nice to have a little bit of control over how you’re perceived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the band’s current touring incarnation, Tambala believes that “you won’t have heard or seen anything like it – and I think that’s part of our nature”.

“The ensemble that we have at the moment, it’s me and Maggie but I’m using different instruments to what I’ve used before and we’ve got a clarinet player in the band, so it’s a trio,” he says. “Is this jazz, is it dream pop, is it shoegaze, is it rock ’n’ roll, is it indie? I’ve absolutely no idea but we choose songs that we love, we rehearse them together then we take them to work with the form that we have. If anyone says with an instrument can I have a go, they can.

“A good example of that is Budgie plays clarinet with us now. I’ve known Budge since I was five years old and when we were doing 69 we said, ‘We should get Budgie down on this track’. Budgie was still learning the clarinet but he came over and played these two clarinet pieces on The Sun Falls Into The Sea and they’re mind-blowing. No one else was really doing anything like that and they still aren’t doing anything like that as far as I can tell.”