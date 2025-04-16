Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Were it not for the words of his mother in the lead up to her death, jazz vocalist Gregory Porter may never have embarked upon a career in music.

It is thanks to her encouragement that his soulful baritone and emotional performances have been shared with audiences around the world, with Porter being awarded two Grammy awards and taking up spots on the stage in front of members of the British royal family..

“It’s been unbelievable,” reflects the 53-year-old who was born in California. “Many of the dreams that my mother had for me - she predicted Royal Albert Hall, she predicted royal performances - as kids, we used to laugh at the dreams. And it all came true.”

Gregory Porter’s UK tour calls at Leeds First Direct Arena on April 26.

Porter is about to take to the stage of the Royal Albert Hall once again as part of a UK tour, that will also see him perform at Leeds First Direct Arena later this month. But for a long time, being a professional singer was something Porter didn’t dare to consider.

“The idea of a thousand people coming to see you to hear you sing something you wrote was just too grand of a dream, too self-important to even wrap my head around,” he muses. “I was literally like I hope I’m able to sing maybe once or twice a week somewhere, whether it was a church or a dive bar or a karaoke place.”

Music had been a part of his life since Porter’s early years, raised by his mother Ruth, a minister, with seven siblings. She encouraged him to sing at church from an early age and, still today, he cites her Nat King Cole record collection and the Bakersfield Southern Gospel sound, as fundamental influences on his music.

“The church experience with my mother was crucial,” he reflects. “The venue was always there, the pulpit of the stage was there for me to exercise my voice.”

Gregory Porter was encouraged in his music by his late mum Ruth.

When his voice developed maturity, “my mother noticed something in me and she would push me forward and encourage me to sing,” Porter continues. “That was my way of being close to her as well so that was super important. There was also this long tradition of gospel music, and since birth, these songs I’d always heard. So there was a soft immersion into singing...Singing in church becomes a way of life, part of you, something that you do.”

Porter later began singing in small jazz clubs in San Diego, whilst attending university on a football scholarship. His sporting career was cut short, however, after sustaining an injury to his shoulder. “The idea of a music career slowly started to emerge in the days of my college life and shortly thereafter,” Porter explains.

“After injuring myself and not being able to play football anymore, then the idea of being a singer somehow started to fill my brain, with the encouragement of my mother, just before the end of her life. She said don’t forget about your music. She encouraged it once again and it then became more of a purpose in my life again.”

Porter was just 21 when his mother died of breast cancer. “I was trying to tell her mum, I’m going to stay in school, everything’s going to be fine, you raised me well. And she comes up with this risky idea of following a music career and it gave me licence and gave me confidence to pursue that. It took a long time. It was a slow, slow journey to get into it. But literally, mom said I could do it and that’s how I took it.”

Porter moved to New York City to pursue music full-time, releasing his first album in 2010 and another two years later. His breakthrough came with Liquid Spirit in 2013, which quickly grew into a global phenomenon and earnt Porter his first Grammy award. His second was with Take me to the Alley.

The UK, he says, has been particularly important to his career. He has had the honour of performing multiple times for the late HM Queen Elizabeth II and performed at last year’s annual Christmas carol service by the Princess of Wales. Porter has also appeared on TV shows including Graham Norton and Jools Holland and earlier this year was runner-up in The Masked Singer.

“From my very first performance on the Jools Holland show very many years ago, one thing after another just started happening to me. So I’m really thankful for that,” Porter says.

“I’ve been told by many people that there’s a familiarity in my voice, a sound that harks back to something a bit older, a soulful sound that’s very much embraced by a UK audience, which has been great…Jazz can sometimes be put on a back burner but I’ve done the top television shows and have been given energy and attention by a lot of the outlets in the UK. That visibility has helped me around the world and even in the US.”

Touring around the globe become a way of life for Porter – and it feeds his new work too. The majority of his writing comes with motion and travel, in some form of transportation. “There’s something about movement that creates this energy in me to write,” he says. “But (being away) does create a longing and a missing of home and being grounded. And I have several songs about such a thing. This difficulty of being away from home is also a mechanism, a device, that I use in music, the emotion that comes. I express that on stage.”

With his UK tour, he hopes too to express his thanks to those who have supported him. Without an audience willing to listen, “it’s all just a self-congratulatory musical experience,” Porter says. “I’m thankful for the ears that listen. I’m thankful for mom’s wishes, dreams and prayers. And I’m thankful for something inside of me that kept on pushing.”