Augustin Bousfield: 'My tastes are very broad'

Augustin Bousfield.

Singer, songwriter, musician and producer, he is also one third of the Bradford group Gurgles, with his sister Nanette Brimble and drummer Bradley Cunningham, and a regular collaborator with the pop group Saint Etienne.

He also composes music for radio and television – including Michael Spicer’s satirical BBC podcast No Room – and tonight sees the opening of a new play A Teaspoon of Shampoo, by Shabina Aslam, about the fake Bradford GP Muhammed Saeed, for which Bousefield has written the soundtrack.

“I tend to get involved in lots of different things,” he tells The Yorkshire Post, explaining that the project for Theatre in the Mill came about “through a shared contact who used to put some music on at Fuse in Bradford”.

“It’s about a guy who was originally from Pakistan and moved to Bradford and at that time the NHS was taking on loads of doctors. He ended up posing as a doctor and he was prescribing all sorts of stuff like shampoo as a medication; he later got found out and prosecuting for doing that. There’s a band there and I’ve written some melodies and a few refrains for them to play.”

Bousfield can trace his performing lineage goes back to his grandfather, who “had a musical hall act called Professor Catgut, he had a beard and played the violin and had loads of silly costumes”, while his mother was a singer and father was a jazz saxophonist – “When I was a kid, we used to go on loads of tours with him to Germany and stuff,” he remembers.

From a young age, Bousfield “mucked around on pianos and guitars”. For a time, he lived in London and composed music for television – most famously for the game show Deal Or No Deal; 20 years ago, he formed the prog rock/noise duo Mucky Sailor with drummer Steven Nuttall – “It was very distorted and screamy, a little bit more aggressive, but I think some of the structures were not a million miles off what I do now,” he says.

Running the studio Saltaire Recordings, he was introduced to Bob Stanley of Saint Etienne, who had recently moved to the village, and he began producing and remixing work for them, including their ambient albums I’ve Been Trying To Tell You and The Night; a new single, Alone Together, is due out on April 15. “Initially it was just helping him with some demos and then we started writing stuff together and it became much more involved down the line,” he explains.

Augustin Bousfield. Picture: Steve Brimble

His solo album Anymoor is a melting pot of his favourite styles of music, with inspirations such as Prince, Raymond Scott and Ryuichi Sakamoto rubbing shoulders with the “sophistipop” of Prefab Sprout and Scritti Politti whose “quite dense but glittery” production was itself influenced by prog rock. “My tastes are very broad, I would say,” Bousfield admits. “I like jazz to quite heavy stuff to experimental things.”

Gurgles, whose album Sogs and Songs, also came out last year, mix prog and pop. “There’s quite a lot of space in there to fill those gaps,” Bousfield says. “I was talking about this the other day with Bradley, who drums. He plays in quite a melodic way, which is good.”

It allows Bousfield to indulge his love of the Fender Rhodes electric piano. “The Rhodes has featured on loads of records over time, and lots of Saint Etienne records, as well. It’s always been quite a big thing.”

