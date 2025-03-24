This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Zakk Wylde confirms the extent in which Ozzy Osbourne will be involved at the event

The huge Back To The Beginning metal-festival is taking place at Villa Park in July.

The event marks the final live performance of Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne.

But according to a recent interview with Zakk Wylde, Ozzy’s not just going to be content with sitting on a throne.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final live performance is set to take place at Villa Park on July 5 2025, with the incredible Back to The Beginning mini-festival bringing together a who’s who of talent.

But in a recent interview with long-time Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde , many set to attend this summer’s performance can expect to see the Prince of Darkness take to a piece of furniture fitting for himself - a throne.

Speaking about the performance in an interview with Riff X’s Metal XS , Wylde confirmed that the Blizzard of Oz would be performing at this year’s show in a throne - akin to the likes of Dave Grohl or Axl Rose previously - but that the throne may also allow Ozzy a chance to enter the crowd…

“With Oz and his throne that just flies over the stadium or whatever, [where he] shoots out buckets of water and does everything like that,” Wylde revealed. “So if Oz has a great time and it’s just, like, ‘I wanna go out on the road again,’ it’s just, like, ‘Good. Let’s do it again.’”

Ozzy was just sitting at the chair and he was singing ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home,’ and it sounded great. So hopefully we’ll just do this, and then Oz will go, ‘Let’s just fire up the machine again and we’ll do another tour.’”

Osbourne previously revealed in an interview on his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks the extent in which he will be involved in the performance: ““I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable. I am trying to get back on my feet

When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things.”

Are there still tickets to attend Ozzy Osbourne’s final live performance?

Unfortunately, all tickets to attend Back To The Beginning have sold out through Ticketmaster - however, there may be a series of reseller tickets on the platform, so it may pay to keep an eye on the website for last-minute deals.