BBC Folk Award winners Oysterband will take centre stage at Pocklington Arts Centre in November

Oysterband will be live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Thursday, November 24. Photo submitted

Under the lead vocals of John Jones, the bandwill perform live at PAC on Thursday, November 24.

The band still play with that spirit of the punk ceilidh band that roared through people’s lives all those years ago, but the growing depth and sensitivity of their song writing, coupled with the strength of John Jones’ voice and the band’s remarkable musicianship, has lifted their music into a richer, more acoustic era.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PAC Manager Dave Parker said: “The PAC stage is certainly no stranger to welcoming legends from the world of folk music, and Oysterband are no exception.

“With this being one of only a handful of UK tour dates coming up this year, and their only Northern date for 2022 so far, this really is your chance to catch a phenomenal live gig by an amazing band within the intimate surroundings of our auditorium. I wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity.”

The band’s latest album Read the Sky has attracted rave reviews such as “they tackle their task with rare urgency and valour, John Jones’s voice still magnificent, and the tough arrangements and musical barrage around him delivered with blistering gusto” and it has been hailed as “a soundtrack of our times”.