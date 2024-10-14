Best events at First Direct Arena Leeds still to come this year including Slipknot and Jason Manford

Although the year is coming to an end there are still plenty of events happening at First Direct Arena in Leeds over the next three months.

From 80s pop to family-friendly festive fun there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Alice Cooper

Regarded as one of the greatest rock shows on the planet Alice Cooper will return to the UK for the first time since 2022. He will be playing at First Direct arena on October 18.

The Too Close for Comfort tour brings fans closer than ever to Alice with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes to delve deeper into Alice’s world.

Sum 41

Canadian rock band Sum 41 have surged in popularity in recent years thanks to their work featuring in major franchises such as Spider-Man, American Pie and Bring It On.

The band often performed more than 100 times each year before announcing their farewell tour which will come to First Direct Arena on October 26.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Kicking off on November 2 at First Direct Arena, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will play for the first time in the UK since 2017 following the release of their 18th studio album Wild God. The band is widely regarded as one of the greatest live acts in the world.

Jason Manford

Comedian Jason Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers with a career also spanning acting, presenting and singing on both stage and screen. His live show will come to First Direct on November 23.

The Script

The Script are one of the most influential groups of their generation known for their powerful live performances.

After founding member Mark Sheehan passed away in 2023, bandmates Danny O’Donoghue and Glen Power decided the best way to pay tribute to him would be to continue the band they built together.

The band will perform their latest album Satellites on November 28 at First Direct Arena.

Culture Club

Music icons Boy George and Culture Club will come to First Direct Arena on December 6 to perform their first two albums Kissing to Be Clever and Colour by Numbers.

Some of the songs on these albums have never been performed before.

On this tour Boy George and Culture Club will be joined by special guests Tony Hadley and Heaven 17.

The Human League

The Human League will bring the Generations Tour to First Direct Arena on December 13 with support from Sophie Ellis Bextor and T'Pau.

The band was formed in Sheffield during the late 1970s and evolved into one of the seminal 80s electro pop bands.

The band went on to produce some of the most influential songs of the decade including Don’t You Want Me.

Slipknot

Slipknot are back with their seventh album, bringing a multi-sensory experience on tour.

After selling out shows on multiple continents Slipknot will come to First Direct Arena on December 14.

Elf the Musical

Family favourite Elf the Musical will return to First Direct Arena from December 23 to 24 after sell-out arena tours and a record breaking two West End seasons.