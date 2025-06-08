From Tony Hawk’s to Ridge Racer - here’s some of the soundtracks to our youth by virtue of video games

Take a stroll down memory lane, back to an era where pocket money was spent on the latest video game.

With their pulsating soundtracks - sometimes better than the game itself - they provided many in the UK with their entry into a range of acts and genres.

Benjamin Jackson takes a wonder with us, pulling out some of our favourite video game soundtracks from yesteryear and present day.

They were every bit as integral to our discovery of music as any magazine, television station, Xanga (remember that?) or, in some cases, the T-Shirt your favourite band wore.

From bedrooms across the United Kingdom, and sometimes the big screen TV in the living room if our parents allowed it, the diverse world of video games brought with it an incredible mix of musical genres.

You could find yourself one minute lost in the orchestral sweep of Final Fantasy VII , and then moments later find yourself listening to discordant EDM by virtue of WipeOut .

What are some of our favourite video game soundtracks that provided us with hours of entertainment, even if the game didn't? | Getty Images/Canva/Sony Entertainment/Namco

Those sounds that accompany our video gaming have become as integral as the gameplay itself – sometimes, sadly, more so – and at times became just as big of a marketing pitch to players. Some might recall the grandiosity when Jay-Z was announced as curating the soundtrack for NBA 2k13 .

So why don’t we open up the loft or head into the garage this weekend, dust off the old boxes we brought back home from university, and take a look back at some of the more well-known soundtracks that emanated from our gaming consoles into our ears and throughout households across the United Kingdom?

Here’s some of our favourite soundtracks from video games – and yes, a certain dog-type rapper is included that isn’t Snoop.

What are some of our favourite video game soundtracks of yesteryear?

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series didn't just redefine skateboarding games; it defined a generation's soundtrack. Its iconic blend of punk rock, ska, and hip-hop provided the perfect rebellious energy for landing impossible tricks. Every grind and ollie felt amplified by tracks from bands like Goldfinger , Papa Roach , Millencolin , and the legendary Rage Against the Machine .

They became every bit as integral to young metal and alternative music fans as the Punk-O-Rama series of releases or the CDs you used to get on the front of Kerrang! Magazine or Metal Hammer. Influential, without question.

FIFA Series

The FIFA Series became a global music phenomenon as much as a football sim, expertly curating soundtracks that transcended genres and borders. Known for its visionary blend of indie rock, electronic, pop, and world music, FIFA games consistently introduced players to new sounds and emerging artists.

Grand Theft Auto series

The Grand Theft Auto series revolutionized in-game music by delivering immersive, era-specific radio stations that felt like fully-fledged broadcasts. These eclectic soundtracks, spanning hip-hop, rock, pop, electronic, new wave, funk, and country, were as vital to the experience as the open-world gameplay.

Cruising through Liberty City or Los Santos became an auditory journey, soundtracked by legends such as Dr. Dre , Snoop Dogg, Blondie , Michael Jackson , Phil Collins , and Queen , ensuring every joyride was set to an unforgettable tune.

Streets of Rage 2

The soundtrack to Streets of Rage 2 is nothing short of legendary, widely considered a pivotal moment in video game music history.

Composed primarily by the brilliant Yuzo Koshiro , this 1992 Sega Mega Drive/Genesis classic pushed the boundaries of what console music could achieve. Blending cutting-edge electronic, techno, house, and breakbeat elements, Koshiro crafted a soundscape that was incredibly rich, atmospheric, and utterly addictive. The music felt years ahead of its time, delivering banging beats and sophisticated melodies that elevated every punch, kick, and special move.

Its distinct club-ready sound immersed players in the gritty urban setting, making every street brawl feel epic and ensuring the soundtrack remains one of the most beloved and influential in the gaming world; so much so that it got a limited release on vinyl .

Def Jam: Fight for New York

More than just a fighting game, Def Jam: Fight for New York was a pulsating hip-hop experience, and its soundtrack was central to its gritty authenticity. Featuring a hard-hitting array of hip-hop and rap anthems, the game puts you directly into the world of its star-studded roster.

The beats were as brutal as the brawls, with tracks from the likes of Method Man , Redman , Ghostface Killah , Ice-T , and Public Enemy providing the ultimate backdrop to every knockout and cinematic finisher, cementing its place as a classic for genre fans.

Ridge Racer

The Ridge Racer series is celebrated for its distinctive, high-octane electronic soundtracks that became synonymous with arcade racing. Known for its signature banging techno, trance, and even gabba influences, the music perfectly matched the game's blisteringly fast pace and colorful visuals.

While primarily featuring original compositions from Namco's talented sound team (like Hiroshi Okubo and Kohta Takahashi ), the unique style of its music became instantly recognizable, creating an almost hypnotic rhythm. And Rotterdam Nation is still an utterly banging gabba track that would be just at home at a rave!

It helps that you could put the game into a CD player, skip the first track, and have it on as a dance album; a little Easter egg there for you after all these years.

PaRappa The Rapper

Right – a controversial choice, but one I stand by. The simplistic beat-game featuring the anthropomorphic dog might seem a little babyish to include amongst titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Def Jam: Fight for New York… but you mean to tell me, right here, right now, that you don’t have Master Chop Chop’s rap in your head ?

You’re kidding yourself – but that’s the nature of the game, and how fun it was, and still is, to play after all these years. Kick, punch, it’s all in the mind… yeah, it’s stuck there now, isn’t it?

Gran Turismo series

The Gran Turismo series provided a sophisticated auditory experience that matched its realistic racing simulation. Its soundtracks were a refined blend of rock, electronic, and instrumental pieces, often with a cinematic and almost classical flair.

Beyond its original scores, the series carefully curated licensed tracks that evoked a sense of speed and precision.

Players raced to the sounds of artists like Feeder , Placebo , The Chemical Brothers , and even the iconic Daft Punk , ensuring every lap was accompanied by a meticulously crafted and unforgettable sonic landscape to cruise around to.

Need for Speed series

The Need for Speed series , particularly its ground-breaking Underground and Most Wanted entries, became an absolute powerhouse for licensed soundtracks, defining the sound of street racing for a generation. Its aggressive yet cool mix of hip-hop, rock, and electronic music was perfectly intertwined with the gameplay.

