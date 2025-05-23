Billie Marten: 'Playing live is a completely different art in itself that should have its own degree'

Billie Marten. Picture: Frances Carter

“I have always been influenced by the sounds of America,” says the Ripon-raised singer-songwriter, explaining her decision to jet off to the US to make Dog Eared.

“My fantastic producer Phil Weinrobe was based out there and he had just built a studio in the basement of his house in Brooklyn, so we had conversations about where to take the album and do we get a chateau in rural France or do we get a cabin in Iceland, do we go upstate in the woods or do we just have a month in New York and work from there.

“It was the height of summer so it was very hot and smelly, July in New York, but I think it was really important for me to feel rooted in a place and I’ve figured out that rural recordings are quite tricky, actually, because you’re just so removed from reality, which isn’t necessarily what you want when you’re making music.”

The city itself wasn’t totally unfamiliar territory, she explains, having played shows and done promotional work there before. “We did a big family trip when I was six or seven but I only remember the Empire State Building and FAO Schwarz, which was the big toy store at the time,” she recalls, “but this time I had a full month to live there and I had a house and a key and I did my washing in the laundromat and lived like a local for a bit.”

Marten opted to start with “pretty much a clean slate” with this record, writing as she went along. “There was a tradition every morning of the band would coming in, we’d pour the coffee, put the phones into a bowl and leave them outside, which was really good, and then Phil would make me play the song to everyone – and in some cases the song wasn’t even finished, so they were really clutching at the semblance of a good song and then we’d go from there,” she explains.

“We’d just start playing as a group. Intuition was a huge part on this album, which is how I approach music in general. I’m not very good at planning or having ideas and sticking to them. I think there’s a lot of going against yourself, and it is important to be a hypocrite within music.”

Every vocal on the album was recorded live with the group, Marten says. “I had to really wrestle with my instincts of control,” she adds. “I was the only music that didn’t get to have a say. None of us had headphones, so that’s why we were all so close, we were relying on actual human sound. The only person that did was Phil so he was mixing a finished record as we were playing it down for the first time. He obviously had an idea and could hear where things were going, but we had no clue. It was a lesson in trust for me to not hear myself singing for most of the album recording.”

As tricky as she found that, she enjoyed sharing tales about her home city with the musicians she worked with in New York. “I enjoy very much telling my American band about the hornblower and the traditions of Ripon – they just can’t get their head around any of it because it makes absolutely no sense,” she says, smiling. “I showed them a video and it just blew their minds.”

And although living in London most of the time now, she loves visiting Yorkshire. “I really love driving around in my car in the Dales and Moors. It’s a great escape for me to just shut everything off and talk to some real humans. It gives me a lot of peace.”

Before Dog Eared is released in July, Marten will be back in Yorkshire for shows at Live At Leeds in the Park and opening for Elbow in York Museum Gardens. “I think I’ve grown to love playing live more and more,” she says. “I think it’s a completely different art in itself that should have its own degree.

“It’s an incredible human study about what your body can withstand and what your mind goes through on a daily basis. It should be illegal, but it’s not,” she quips.