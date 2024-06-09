Blondie raise curtain on record-breaking summer of music at Piece Hall

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 got under way at the historic Halifax venue with a night headlined by the New York rock trailblazers, fronted by the iconic singer Debbie Harry.

In a set list packed with hits, including One Way, Call Me, Atomic and Heart Of Glass, fans celebrated the launch of the 34-night concert series.

And Ms Harry was very complimentary of the venue saying: “I can’t believe we’ve never played here. It’s quite beautiful.”

Opening the night under clear blue skies were Starsailor.

As reported on Friday, TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, has already broken records for ticket sales with more than 170,000 tickets sold across the series. Outside of events in London and the south coast, only Glastonbury and Liverpool’s Anfield stadium will welcome more gig goers to outdoor shows in England between June and August – confirming The Piece Hall as one of the nation’s leading live music venues.

The series continues on Sunday with Blondie with support from The K’s, followed on Thursday by Sheryl Crow, then Annie Mac and Nile Rodgers & Chic next weekend.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk

1 . L-R BLONDIE'S CLEM BURKE, GLEN MATLOCK & TOMMY KESSLER.jpg Clem Burke, Glen Matlock and Tommy Kessler of Blondie. Picture: Ellis Robinson Photo: Ellis Robinson Photo Sales

2 . STARSAILOR'S JAMES WALSH.jpg James Walsh of Starsailor, who opened the evening at the Piece Hall. Picture Ellis Robinson Photo: Ellis Robinson Photo Sales

3 . BLONDIE FANS (2).jpg Members of the audience for Blondie at the Piece Hall. Picture: Ellis Robinson Photo: ellis robbinson Photo Sales