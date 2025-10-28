Blur's Alex James to bring Britpop Classical to Yorkshire
The one-of-a-kind live experience will open at the Royal Albert Hall on March 11, 2026, and will come to Sheffield City Hall on Saturday March 21. Tickets go on general sale Friday October 31 at 12pm, following a series of pre-sales earlier that week. James will also present it at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 17 and Halifax Piece Hall on July 19.
Created and performed by Blur bassist and Big Feastival founder Alex James, the show takes the best songs from a golden age of British music: Classic tunes from Blur, Oasis and Pulp to Supergrass and The Verve and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band, and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.
Joining James on stage will be an all-star guest line-up including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica, and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced soon.
Alex James said: “We can’t wait to bring this to Sheffield. Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids’ generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”
A celebration of one of British music’s most beloved eras, Britpop Classical transforms familiar anthems into something fresh, ambitious and emotionally resonant - an unforgettable night for both original fans and new generations alike.
The show is produced by RG Live who have joined forces with Metropolis Music, Cuffe & Taylor to promote the UK tour.
Owen Kent, Director of Events at RG Live, added: “The energy at Big Feastival was off the scale – the crowd reaction made it instantly clear we had something special on our hands. Britpop Classical takes songs that people already love and reimagines them in a way that’s powerful, and totally exhilarating. Kicking off the tour at the Royal Albert Hall is the perfect way to launch what we believe will be one of 2026’s must-see shows.”
ALEX JAMES’ BRITPOP CLASSICAL – UK TOUR DATES 2026
With full live band, full orchestra, and special guests
11 March – London Royal Albert Hall
12 March – Birmingham Symphony Hall
14 March – Manchester O2 Apollo
15 March – Brighton Centre
17 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
18 March – Newcastle O2 City Hall
19 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
21 March – Sheffield City Hall
SUMMER 2026 OUTDOOR DATES
13 June – Southampton Guildhall Square
18 June – Lincoln Castle
28 June – Llangollen Pavilion
17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
19 July – Halifax Piece Hall
24 July – Margate Dreamland
26 July – Latitude Festival
TICKET INFORMATION
- Artist & O2 Priority Pre-Sale: Wednesday 29 October, 9am
- Promoter & Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday 30 October, 9am
- General On Sale: Friday 31 October, 12pm
Tickets and full info: https://www.britpopclassical.com/