Blur's Alex James to bring Britpop Classical to Yorkshire

Alex James will present Britpop Classical in Sheffield and Halifax next year. Picture: Oliver Dixon

After a spectacular world premiere that closed this summer’s Big Feastival in front of over 20,000 fans, Alex James’ Britpop Classical will hit the road for its first ever UK tour in March 2026, bringing the biggest hits of the Britpop era to life with the epic scale of a full live orchestra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-of-a-kind live experience will open at the Royal Albert Hall on March 11, 2026, and will come to Sheffield City Hall on Saturday March 21. Tickets go on general sale Friday October 31 at 12pm, following a series of pre-sales earlier that week. James will also present it at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 17 and Halifax Piece Hall on July 19.

Created and performed by Blur bassist and Big Feastival founder Alex James, the show takes the best songs from a golden age of British music: Classic tunes from Blur, Oasis and Pulp to Supergrass and The Verve and performs them in a powerful symphonic format with a live band, and guest vocalists alongside the London Concert Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining James on stage will be an all-star guest line-up including Phil Daniels, Saffron of Republica, and Gary Stringer of Reef, with more names to be announced soon.

Alex James said: “We can’t wait to bring this to Sheffield. Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released. They really resonate with my kids’ generation too. Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick ass band, some old friends and very special guests totally blew the roof off at Feastival and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

A celebration of one of British music’s most beloved eras, Britpop Classical transforms familiar anthems into something fresh, ambitious and emotionally resonant - an unforgettable night for both original fans and new generations alike.

The show is produced by RG Live who have joined forces with Metropolis Music, Cuffe & Taylor to promote the UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Kent, Director of Events at RG Live, added: “The energy at Big Feastival was off the scale – the crowd reaction made it instantly clear we had something special on our hands. Britpop Classical takes songs that people already love and reimagines them in a way that’s powerful, and totally exhilarating. Kicking off the tour at the Royal Albert Hall is the perfect way to launch what we believe will be one of 2026’s must-see shows.”

ALEX JAMES’ BRITPOP CLASSICAL – UK TOUR DATES 2026

With full live band, full orchestra, and special guests

11 March – London Royal Albert Hall

12 March – Birmingham Symphony Hall

14 March – Manchester O2 Apollo

15 March – Brighton Centre

17 March – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

18 March – Newcastle O2 City Hall

19 March – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

21 March – Sheffield City Hall

SUMMER 2026 OUTDOOR DATES

13 June – Southampton Guildhall Square

18 June – Lincoln Castle

28 June – Llangollen Pavilion

17 July – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

19 July – Halifax Piece Hall

24 July – Margate Dreamland

26 July – Latitude Festival

TICKET INFORMATION

- Artist & O2 Priority Pre-Sale: Wednesday 29 October, 9am

- Promoter & Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday 30 October, 9am

- General On Sale: Friday 31 October, 12pm