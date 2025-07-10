Bob Dylan brings his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour to First Direct Bank Arena Leeds

Bob Dylan will perform in Leeds for the first time in 16 years.

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is set to bring his globally acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour to the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds on Friday November 14.

With a career spanning over six decades, Dylan has redefined songwriting, folk music, and the role of music in social movements. From his early days in New York’s Greenwich Village to winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, Dylan remains as enigmatic and trailblazing as ever. His body of work continues to resonate, surprise, and inspire generations of fans and artists alike.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways album, released in 2020, marked Dylan’s return to original material after eight years. Featuring the hauntingly powerful Murder Most Foul, an 11-minute meditation on the assassination of John F Kennedy, the album was met with critical acclaim and praised as one of his most profound in decades.

Fans in Leeds will have the rare chance to see Dylan live in an arena setting, where his music takes on new depth and nuance. This performance is part of a limited run of UK dates, making it one of the most anticipated music events in the UK this year.

Tickets for Bob Dylan’s show at first direct bank arena are available on general sale on Friday July 18 at 10am. With demand expected to be high, early booking is strongly advised. Visit the first direct bank arena website www.firstdirectarena.com for details.