Bob Stanley on Saint Etienne's goodbye album: 'We’ve always thought of ourselves as European primarily'

So when it comes to explaining why he and fellow Saint Etienne bandmates Pete Wiggs and Sarah Cracknell have decided to bring down the curtain on their long career, he is typically astute.

“There’s a few reasons,” he tells The Yorkshire Post. “We were all conscious that we’re getting a bit older for one thing. There’s also the thing of so many groups who are still around and maybe they shouldn’t still be around.

“Obviously, there are a lot of people who can still pull this off. I think solo artists like Bob Dylan or Paul McCartney would want to carry on as long as possible, but as a group we’re reaching retirement age and want to go and work on the allotment. Pete has (even) started doing bowls. So when you getting to that age, it’s like, should we really be going onstage and singing songs that you wrote when you were 23? It feels that maybe there’s an element of going out in a dignified way before anything happens and we don’t have the choice any more.”

Uppermost in Stanley’s thinking was avoiding getting to the point “where we start putting out mediocre records and people are just being polite about us”. Yet, as the early reviews attest, with their 13 LP, International, they have maintained their quality control to the end.

Although they knew International would be the band’s goodbye, Stanley says there was nothing valedictory about the writing and recording sessions. “I think we definitely wanted it to be a kind of celebration,” he says. “Mostly what we’ve always done has been about pop music, so it made sense for us to go out with an album where we thought who would we like to work with, who have we never worked with before that we always wanted to, some of our heroes from when we were growing up, like Nick Heyward and Vince Clarke – and we’ve been really lucky where everybody we asked said yes pretty much. One person didn’t get back, but it was incredible, that was fantastic for us.

“It felt like after the last couple of albums as well (the more contemplative and experimental I’ve Been Trying To Tell You and The Night), which I was very happy with, but we wanted to go out with more of an obvious celebratory record. It kind of felt like it was tying up loose ends and made a circle out of our catalogue, if that makes sense.”

Hence there are “quite a lot of nods” to Saint Etienne’s 1991 debut album Foxbase Alpha. As of old, there are snippets of dialogue linking tracks, “but also with the songwriting, there was a definite feeling of let’s go back”, Stanley says. “The first album in particular, yeah, there was some experimental stuff on it but it was more a collection of straight-ahead pop songs without any overarching theme, which I think every album since has had up to now. This one is closer to that – the only theme being we’re not big fans of international borders, it’s meant to be a worldwide-sounding record without any nationalistic flag-waving, which obviously there’s a lot of at the moment. But we might make a flag out of the cover – I wouldn’t mind seeing that flying on the motorway.”

Although Saint Etienne enjoyed chart hits in the 1990s, and their songs often had quintessentially English elements, they felt apart from the Britpop scrum. “We wouldn’t ever say we didn’t take references from the past or from what’s around us, we’ve all grown up in England so, if you write about what’s around you, that’s bound to happen, but it’s never been an intentional thing,” says Stanley, who was raised in Croydon but has lived in Saltaire for several years.

“If anything we’ve intentionally tried to not do that by recording in Sweden and Germany and working with an American producer on one album. We’ve always thought of ourselves as European primarily, not just English. We’ve been lucky enough to play around Europe a lot and when we first did that it was a real eye-opener because you’re not on holiday, you’re actually meeting people and spending time in another country recording or whatever and you think, hang on, why doesn’t this happen in Britain? Why are taxes so high here but everyone seems to have a really good standard of living? One of the things about being in a group for 35 years, that’s been very enlivening going around the rest of Europe and the world.”

With Vince Clarke, they recorded three songs but only Two Lovers made the album. Stanley hopes the others will perhaps see the light of day on a bonus release at some point. Massive fans of Clarke’s catalogue with Erasure, Yazoo and Depeche Mode, Saint Etienne had first asked him to remix a song in 2021, then met up with him for a pint and a curry at an Indian restaurant in Shepherds Bush. Stanley recalls: “He was lovely, he was really easy to get along with. I thought he’d be a bit more shy and retiring but he was really funny, we got on really well and said we should collaborate on something.”

In the song The Go Betweens, Cracknell duets with Haircut 100 star Nick Heyward. Stanley believes that the singer from Kent is an underrated songwriter. “I saw him at the City Varieties last year,” he says. “I wasn’t familiar with all of his solo albums and he was playing songs that came out in the ’90s and 2000s and I thought why the hell isn’t he more celebrated? He’s such a great songwriter. The stuff he’s done since his run of hits is equally as good. I loved his records as a teenager, and Pete and Sarah did too. I met him at a Jewish book festival in London – I was interviewing Graham Gouldman (of 10CC) and he came up to me afterwards and introduced himself. I knew it was him – he didn’t look any different.”

There might not be any more new albums from Saint Etienne after this, but Stanley is keen to play live again, and he hints that there will be a date in West Yorkshire. “I hope so, if we could get it together to play Bradford Live. Obviously we’d have to do it with someone else because it’s huge, but I’d love to do something there, it looks incredible,” he says.

“This will be the last album that we do – certainly with singles off it and all that that entails – but we definitely want to do some shows and maybe a compilation. Pete says it sounds like a ‘soft exit’, which sounds like something you should go to the doctor with. But we’re not going to suddenly stop completely when the album comes out. We will definitely play somewhere in West Yorkshire.”

Looking back over the past 35 years, Stanley says working with Kylie Minogue was “incredible”, adding: “Unsurprisingly, she was very wee. Even though you know she’s only 4ft 11in when you meet her, she’s 4ft 11in and very slim – you think, you’re barely there. I remember she was on the phone constantly to Michael Hutchence – it was in the pre-mobile phone era, so she kept going out to the payphone outside the studio and calling him because they were dating at the time. But she was lovely as well. She did Nothing Can Stop Us and this other song we’d written this song for her, which in the end never came out, and she went in and did it first take. I couldn’t believe how strong her voice was. I never think of myself as a professional, I see myself very much as an amateur, and to hear someone go in and do that it was just, well, I can see why you are where you are now.”

Another memorable moment came this month when the Hollywood actress Winona Ryder told Elle magazine that Saint Etienne’s music “got her through” a problematic period when she was working on a film when she was 21 years old. “I was like, what, if we’d know that at the time we’d have been on the phone to her and gone to LA to meet her,” says Stanley, laughing. “That was really unexpected and lovely.”

While Wiggs has developed an interest in film soundtracks and Cracknell is considering writing a book, Stanley is in the midst of a long-term project writing a biography of The Shadows. “I’ve got a Christmas deadline for that – and that will be out in time for Christmas next year,” he says.

“There are a couple of other books I want to write, but slowing down a bit would be good – just to spend more time in the pub,” he laughs. “I’d also like to go on Countdown – it’s the sort of thing you do when you’re semi-retired. (Presenter) Colin Murray is on the new album as well.”

But he doesn’t think any of them will ever stop doing music. “I haven’t got anything I particularly want to do at the moment, but all three of us write songs separately from each other,” he says.

While their creative paths may diverge from now on, Stanley believes that the trio will always remain friends. “My lad is only nine but Pete and Sarah’s kids are the same age, they’ve grown up together, it really is like extended family,” he says. “We live in different parts of the country now but we’re getting together to do a signing tour (this) week, which will be great. It’s just like hanging out with your mates for a week, it’s really nice. Whenever we see each other it’s a proper treat, it doesn’t feel like any Depeche Mode-like situation where we have separate cars.

“To be honest, being big fans of music and me being a writer as well, we were all aware that ​​​​​​​a lot of our favourite groups were like that, so obviously we wanted to avoid that as much as possible. We’ve had the odd minor disagreement but we’ve never fallen out. I think that is a lot to do with not spending too much time ​​​​​​​with each other, just doing an album every four years​​​​​​​ and hoping people still remember who we are. But it’ll be nice to see each other and not going into the studio and on tour, just hanging out in the summer holidays or whatever.”