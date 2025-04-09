Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream: 'To us, punk and disco go hand in hand'

Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream. Picture: Adam Peter Johnson

For singer Bobby Gillespie, the group he formed in Glasgow in 1982 has always had one foot in the punk rock world that he loved as a teenager and the other on the dancefloor.

“To us, punk and disco go hand in hand,” he tells The Yorkshire Post. “I remember in 1977 I bought Pretty Vacant by the Sex Pistols and I Feel Love by Donna Summer on the same day, they were both great records.”

Come Ahead, Primal Scream’s 12th studio album and their first in eight years, is a record of which Gillespie and Andrew Innes, the band’s long-serving guitarist, seem particularly proud. The 63-year-old singer sees it as a turning point for the group.

“I wrote a lot of the songs on my own on this record – the lyrics, the melodies, the chords and stuff,” he says. “When we were giving the credits out, people would get credits for rhythm tracks or guitar hooks or string hooks, but the actual songs themselves were mainly written with me just sitting with an acoustic guitar, and I’d written an album’s worth of lyrics.

“I started this record with the lyrics written first before the music whereas traditionally in Primal Scream we'd have the music first then I would write the words. So we took a different approach this time.”

Gillespie has previously said that something had been “unlocked” in him between the writing of Utopian Ashes, the album of duets that he made with former Savages singer Jehnny Beth in 2021, and his memoir Tenement Kid, which covered his childhood in Glasgow, his discovery of punk and the early days of Primal Scream up to their landmark record Screamadelica.

Today, he reflects that the two projects transformed not only the way he wrote but also his own perspective of himself. “Yes, it was definitely transformative,” he says. “For example, again, a lot of the foundations for Utopian Ashes were set by me sitting here at home with an acoustic guitar and writing lyrics. We did have some musical ideas already for Utopian Ashes but they were more electronic and when I was writing the lyrics for it, I was using my acoustic guitar and I was adding chords that weren’t there, that gave the songs a different shape and enhanced the melodies and eventually when we came to record Utopian Ashes we had a live rock band, it wasn’t an electronic record.

“So that and the book, from 2020 onwards I had loads and loads of songs coming to me out of nowhere. So something was unlocked, I don’t know what it was.”

These days, Gillespie finds he wants to write songs that reflect the way he is now, in his sixties. Rather than a more general trend of rock and pop shifting its dial towards mid-life concerns, he argues that it boils down to musicians’ vision.

“I think really what it comes down to is the individual artists, their interests and are they curious or are they incurious, have they got anything to say,” he says. “A lot of artists to me are just completely solipsistic, I don’t find that attractive or original.

“I think it’s down to the individual. I think it’s in you, you’re born with this...if not ability but this urge to speak about your reality, to write about the world, write about yourself. Basically, have you got something to say about existence?

“There’s not a lot of songwriters out there that excite me, whose work I’ll look forward to hearing. Someone like Nick Cave I’m always interested in, what’s Nick putting out next? Or if Mark Lanegan was still alive. But most people fall short.”

The striking cover of Come Ahead features a photograph of Gillespie’s father, Bob, bequiffed and wearing sunglasses. Raised in poverty in Glasgow, Bob served in the Army in the 1950s before becoming a staunch trade unionist in the printing trade. The song False Flag was written with some of his father’s experiences as a “young, unemployed working-class guy who joined the Army because there were no other real employment prospects” in mind.

“My dad was 17 when he joined the Army, he was in the Royal Artillery,” Gillespie explains. “He said he loved the Army because it got him off the street and it gave him discipline and made a man of him. There’s a little bit of my dad in that song.”

Gillespie sang another song from the album, Ready To Go Home, to his father shortly before he died in 2023. He says: “When he was in hospital, I wouldn’t say he was in a coma but he was unconscious, I think his body had started to give up, I sang the song Ready To Go Home to him a capella when it was just me and him. That felt the right thing to do at the time.”

The singer feels his own attitudes were greatly shaped by his parents and his upbringing in the tenements of Glasgow. “My mother taught me how to stand up for myself and not let people bully me, my father had bookcases full of books,” he recalls. “My mum and dad had records everywhere, there was always music on the stereo or the radio – all sorts of music, soul, country, folk, pop music.

“My dad was very political and my mum was, too. They were socialists, with left-wing, progressive values, so to be honest, I think most of that stuff came into my being.”

Punk rock arrived when Gillespie was 15 years old, just as he was losing interest in school. He says that it wasn’t as though punk suddenly helped him to make sense of the world, rather that “what it did was it gave me something that was mine, it really excited me and inspired me”.

“Eventually my interest in punk music led me to discover that I could be a creative person,” he adds.

Gillespie became an avid reader of the weekly music press, and it helped inform not only his understanding of the mythology or rock ’n’ roll but also its wider cultural impact. “Pete Silverton of Sounds would be on tour with the (Sex) Pistols in Sweden, Lester Bangs would be in the NME on tour with The Clash or maybe Jane Suck would be on tour with The Adverts and as a kid you’d be reading about this other world, these rock ’n’ rollers who lived this free life,” he says. “They wore amazing clothes and got to play rock ’n’ roll to these adoring kids all over the world, and it showed me there was another way of living.

“And then as I got older, you’d pick up on literary or film references that the various bands would talk about or the various journalists would write about in their articles, so, again, it was an educational thing, and I learned a lot. I don’t think I learned anything at school, I had a terrible education, part of my anger is about that, as working-class kids were just fobbed off with this s***e, we were factory fodder and treated with contempt by the system. I wasn’t stupid, I was a curious kid, so my cultural education was the music papers and rock ’n’ roll bands.”

Gillespie made his first steps as a musician playing bass in former Altered Images guitarist Gerard McInulty’s band The Wake before taking up the drums on The Jesus and Mary Chain’s debut album Psychocandy. Back at the start, he says he hadn’t envisaged fronting a band himself.

“The Wake were a bunch of friends of mine – a guy called Caesar, Gerrard McInulty, he left Altered Images and formed a new band,” he says. “They got a gig opening for New Order in Bristol and their bass player was nowhere to be found, so they asked me if I would do the gig and I learned the basslines. I think I knew them anyway, I used to go and watch them rehearse and see the gigs and I could play a bit of bass, so I said yeah, and they asked me to join the band. But it wasa Caesar’s band, it was not mine.

“Then they threw me out of The Wake after a year-and-a-half and I formed Primal Scream with Jim Beattie, then I met The Jesus and Mary Chain. I had already been writing songs for Primal Scream and I was the singer. Put it this way, my first gig for Primal Scream was the same as my first night for The Jesus and Mary Chain – I think it was October 11, 1984 at The Venue in Glasgow. I was in two bands at the same time.”

Douglas Hart, The Jesus and Mary Chain’s original bass player, remains a close friend of Gillespie’s. Now a film and video director, he worked on three of the videos for Come Ahead. “He’s directed videos for us since 1990 and he’s currently making films to be projected behind us on the upcoming tour,” the singer says.

In the late 1980s, Gillespie’s discovery of acid house would completely reshape Primal Scream’s musical identity. He sees “a lot of parallels” between the then underground movement and punk. “Acid house was where the energy was in the late 80s/early 90s,” he says. “(Among) the youth there was a real high energy, revolutionary musical and cultural movement – just like punk had been in ’76/’77. It was a different form of music but I think acid house was needed after the hell of Mrs Thatcher’s 1980s. People needed to come together after being told there was no such thing as society. I guess (the drug) ecstasy helped a lot with that momentary solidarity, but nevertheless it did happen.”

Over the course of the last 11 years, Primal Scream have experienced a number of losses, with the deaths of guitarist Robert Young, producer and remixer Andrew Weatherall, singer Denise Johnson and keyboard player Martin Duffy. Gillespie is philosophical, saying “that’s going to happen when you’re a band in their sixties”. However, he adds: “Everybody that you mentioned made a great contribution, that’s a fact, but some made a bigger contribution than others. Robert Young made a huge contribution, Andrew Weatherall did.

“I’m not going to get into the whole thing because I know how the records were made, I know who made them, I know who wrote them. Basically between 1988 and 1994 Robert Young, Andrew Innes and myself were the drivers, after 1994 it’s been Andrew Innes and myself all the way. So we’re the guys that drive the ship. We wrote the songs, we recorded them, we produced most of them. Other people played a part in the band and their contributions have been great, there’s no doubt about that, and we salute them for that and we honour them.

“But the band has had many different line-ups and formulations. As long as Andrew Innes is playing guitar and I’m singing, it’s Primal Scream.”