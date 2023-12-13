North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced the first headliners and line-up additions for Deer Shed 14. The first acts scheduled to appear include headliners Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, and CMAT.

Bombay Bicycle Club remain one of the most inventive, insistent and influential British guitar bands of the generation, saying much to their powers of reinvention. Their latest album My Big Day charted at number three in the UK, contiuning a streak of hit records that includes a number one album for So Long, See You Tomorrow, four gold certified albums (100,000+ sales each), more than 1 billion streams, a Mercury Prize nomination, and an Ivor Novello Award. They can now add Saturday headliner at Deer Shed to the list, a much-anticipated debut for the Festival.

Joining Bombay Bicycle Club are northern musical pioneers The Coral. First coming to prominence with 2002 Mercury nominated Album Dreaming of You, they have consistently released new original music their latest album release, September 2023’s Sea of Mirrors, which saw them described by Louder than Bombs as “One of the best British bands of the last 20 years; perfect under North Yorkshire skies in the Friday headline slot.

Returning to the Deer Shed main stage – but this time as the Sunday headliner – is CMAT. Hot off the heels of releasing her second album Crazymad, For Me, and recent performances on Jools Holland and The Graham Norton Show, this will be her first UK festival headline and the Deer Shed team are both honoured and excited to have her back.

Special guests BC Camplight will be joining Deer Shed, fresh for releasing their recent album The Last Rotation Of Earth and headline shows at London Shepherd’s Bush Empire and Manchester’s Albert Hall.

The Go! Team are welcomed back after their last performance at the Festival 12 years ago. A lot has happened in that time, with seven albums under their belt and marking 20 years since releasing their first.

After a busy season playing Glastonbury, Coachella and Primavera, energetic, London-based pan-continental, mostly-instrumental four piece Los Bitchos will be joining Deer Shed, alongside Stornoway who grace the main stage once again, this time with their new album Dig The Mountain.

South London’s Fat Dog (who’ve been supporting Deer Shed favourites Yard Act) will be playing Baldersby Park for the first time and Liz Lawrence (having recently supported Lucy Dacus, Bloc Party and Bombay Bicycle Club) will be returning once again. Also welcomed back is Brighton-based artist Bess Atwell, alongside debuts from Personal Trainer, MadMadMad, Viji and Picture Parlour.

Also announced today are Baba Ali, Home Counties, Frozemode, Tapir!, Cerys Hafana, Dominie Hooper and more.

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed will take place on July 26-29, 2024 – tickets are on sale now.

First music Line Up:

Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral, CMAT, BC Camplight, The Go! Team, Los Bitchos, Stornoway, Fat Dog, Liz Lawrence, Bess Atwell, Personal Trainer, MadMadMad, Viji, Picture Parlour, Baba Ali, Home Counties, The Tubs, Frozemode, Blue Bendy, Tapir!, Cerys Hafana, Dominie Hooper

Oliver Jones, co-founder Deer Shed Festival, said: “We have been running Deer Shed since 2010 and in all that time I don’t think I can remember quite as much amazing new music in an announcement, from both established acts and brand new artists. Deer Shed 2024 will be a classic, I have no doubt.”