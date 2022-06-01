The city has been hailed for its rich history and diverse community as it was named the UK City of Culture 2025.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the win, announced live on television by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on May 31, builds on the “dynamism of the city”.
Bradford beat fellow finalists County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.
The Bradford 2025 official bid account on Twitter wrote: “This is our time to celebrate our extraordinary district – and for our young population to become leaders and change-makers to begin an exciting new chapter in our story.”
Bradford Council leader, councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, said the title “brings with it so many opportunities for people not only in terms of creativity and culture, but also for employment, attracting inward investment, boosting the local economy and opening up opportunities for young people to enhance their skills”.
Artist Shanaz Gulzar, the chairwoman of Bradford’s bid, said the area had been “overlooked and underestimated for so long” but now was its “time to shine”.
Ms Dorries said Bradford “thoroughly deserved” the win, tweeting that it had been “a joy” to make the announcement.
They celebrated wildly in the city centre after the announcement. Take a look through our photo gallery. All photos by Bruce Rollinson