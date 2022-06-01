Bradford has been named the City of Culture for 2025

The city has been hailed for its rich history and diverse community as it was named the UK City of Culture 2025.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the win, announced live on television by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on May 31, builds on the “dynamism of the city”.

Bradford beat fellow finalists County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.

Hundreds of people gathered in Bradford for the announcement

The Bradford 2025 official bid account on Twitter wrote: “This is our time to celebrate our extraordinary district – and for our young population to become leaders and change-makers to begin an exciting new chapter in our story.”

Bradford Council leader, councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, said the title “brings with it so many opportunities for people not only in terms of creativity and culture, but also for employment, attracting inward investment, boosting the local economy and opening up opportunities for young people to enhance their skills”.

Artist Shanaz Gulzar, the chairwoman of Bradford’s bid, said the area had been “overlooked and underestimated for so long” but now was its “time to shine”.

Ms Dorries said Bradford “thoroughly deserved” the win, tweeting that it had been “a joy” to make the announcement.

The bid has been a long-running effort, but has paid off.

They celebrated wildly in the city centre after the announcement. Take a look through our photo gallery. All photos by Bruce Rollinson

Those celebrating the win held up flares and smoke bombs

Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley and and Ilkley, part of the Bradford district, said the title will provide “an awesome economic boost for our area”.

Those behind the bid estimated the UK City of Culture 2025 title could bring an extra £700 million into Bradford district, creating 3,000 jobs and attracting around 1.1 million visitors.

Bradford will receive £275,000 in initial seed funding as it develops its plans for 2025

The 2025 plans are are set to feature more than 1,000 new performances and events including 365 artist commissions

A series of major arts festivals and major national and international collaborations are also set to be held in the city in 2025

A creative director and a managing director will be appointed this year to lead the delivery of Bradford 2025

The announcement was made by Nadine Dorries on the BBC