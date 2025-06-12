Bradford’s park statues come to life in new family show for City of Culture

Some of Bradford’s most recognisable statues will come to life as part of Bradford’s City of Culture year.

Statues from Bowling Park and Lister Park have inspired Statuesque – a walkabout arts act featuring living statues that will be coming to various different parks in the District.

They will make their first appearance in Bowling Park this Saturday, followed by stints at Cliffe Castle Park in August and Lister Park in September.

The bronze statue of a stag that stands near Cartwright Hall in Lister Park has inspired one of the pieces, while the wooden bear statues of Bowling Park inspired the other.

The pair will be joined by two other characters that have wowed crowds at other park events – Bracewell the Dragon inspired by Cliffe Castle and Salt and Pepper the Alpaca, based on Saltaire’s history.

The eye-catching creations have been brought to life by artists Naomi Parker and Rachel Hyde – director of stilt walking company Chicks on Sticks.

Statuesque will come to the Beacon a pop up arts venue created for Bradford’s City of Culture Year, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday.

The venue is currently in Bowling Park, and Saturday’s event will invite visitors to create their own artwork at a family-friendly crafts workshop, building up to a carnival parade featuring guests, community groups and the living statues at 2pm.

Mrs Parker explained that the pair decided to expand on their existing creations to mark City of Culture.

She said: “The bear is inspired by the three bear statues in the playground of Bowling Park, and the stag is inspired by the bronze statue of a stag in Lister Park.

“They will be someone leading them dressed as a squirrel, which is me, and I’ll have music on me.”

After the Bowling Park appearance Statuesque will bring the living statues to Cliffe Castle Park in Keighley on August 9 and Lister Park on September 28.

Statuesque is one of several family events being held at Bowling Park this Saturday.

The Bradford Stories Bus, a classic American school bus transformed into a space for reading, writing and storytelling, will be at the Beacon from 10am to 4pm for Share Your Story.

The day will include craft sessions and live performances, including one from local group Cecil Green Arts.