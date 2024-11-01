Brand New Heavies. Picture: Paul Saunders

On Friday the band will heading to Sheffield for the first of eight concerts in cities around England and Wales to coincide with a 30th anniversary reissue of their album Brother Sister, which was a top five hit in the UK in 1994.

“We did the occasional show over the summer, but to do a proper tour again is incredible,” says the 59-year-old. “We’re working with the company RG Live – Raymond Gubbay – which is linked with Sony and they are very organised, so it’s going to be a pleasurable experience.”

The band, which currently comprises Bartholomew and co-founder Andrew Levy as well as singer Angela Ricci, will perform Brother Sister “top to tail” live. “I’m currently learning new things because there are some things we’ve never played live before,” Bartholomew reports, noting that the reissue has provided them with a double album’s worth of material to go at.

“It smells, good, looks good, feels good, it’s got coloured vinyl and a CD, so it’s worth checking out. There are a few new things on there, a couple of extra tracks, bits and bobs,” he says.

Now that London Records have digitised the band’s whole catalogue, they’ve found 12inch remixes which were done to cater to the “burgeoning house and rave scene in Ibiza”.

“We come from the club scene, so that made absolute sense to reach that kind of angle of people going out still as music shifted into different styles,” Bartholomew says.

Brand New Heavies, then fronted by US singer N’Dea Davenport, had already tasted some success on both sides of the Atlantic with their eponymous first album, but Brother Sister’s singles Dream On Dreamer, Back To Love and Midnight at the Oasis sent the leading lights of the acid jazz movement into a different league.

Brand New Heavies.

Bartholomew remembers: “It was fun and it was good times, we were hanging out and going to New York. It was quite wild because you’d seen Sesame Street and Starsky and Hutch and then you’re actually there. It was quite unusual for me and my family, to be plucked out of that and then touring the world. Japan and Europe and everything. I can’t complain and I can’t complain that it’s still going. It’s testament to the music, the energy, the vibe. Also all the music that influenced us, it helped get that heard. It even got people into jazz – I’m as proud of that as any sort of fame.

“To share music and encourage other people to play music, that’s a nice thing to have achieved as well. I don’t think there would be any Jamiroquai without the Acid Jazz label that initially signed us, and then people hearing us. We knew Jay (Kay) from Ealing, I went round Soho with him once and he was saying ‘What’s it like going on tour?’ and I played on his album and I played with him at Glastonbury and the Jazz Cafe and I think he wanted me to joing the band but I stuck with the Heavies and here I am.”

With a ”solid fanbase”, Bartholomew believes the Brand New Heavies are once more coming back to prominence. “It’s like a fine wine,” he says. “With the orchestral shows we’ve done at the Barbican and Royal Festival Hall, we’ve got the Royal Albert Hall coming up​​​​​​​ next year​​​​​​​, there are only 200 tickets left.”

After several changes of singer and the departure of long-time drummer Jan Kincaid, the Heavies feel more settled in their present line-up. “We carry on doing the music, that’s not going to stop us, we still have a passion for it, and I think we’re doing some cracking shows at the moment,” Bartholomew says. “We have a fantastic band with us as well and do little jamming sessions and something new in the show that surprises everyone, even us, so it’s still very much alive. There’s no page turners reading the dots, everyone’s fully committed and into it.”