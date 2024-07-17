If ever there was a vista created to inspire dramatic prose and poetry, it is Yorkshire’s wild and varied landscape.

Now Brimham Rocks, in partnership with Word Up North, has announced the appointment of a new Writer in Residence at the National Trust site near Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire.

Following the 2023 commission by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to create a poem inspired by Brimham Rocks, the National Trust, in partnership with Word Up North, have created the opportunity for a Yorkshire-based writer to build on this legacy.

The Writer in Residence will research and develop original work inspired by the environment of Brimham Rocks, cared for by the National Trust, and the people who visit; create and run a series of workshops for aspiring nature writers; and work with local school children in Summerbridge and Darley to help them create their own written responses to the site.

Brimham Rocks near Harrogate

The opportunity has attracted a fantastic response and Yorkshire-born poet Natalie Anastasia Davies has secured the position.

She is a poet and facilitator of Grenadian descent. Her work explores themes of connection and memory, cultural identity, and the climate crisis.

She said: “As a writer and human being, I believe that connection with the natural world is integral to our sense of meaning and wellbeing. It is a rare thing in our bustling lives to have time in nature; to be, realise and create.

"I feel privileged to be chosen as the first Brimham Rocks Writer in Residence and plan to fully embrace this opportunity. It’s such a pleasure to collaborate with the amazing team at the National Trust and Word Up North and I look forward to sharing this unique experience with communities and developing writers.”

National Trust Ranger Simon Hodgson with Erica Morris of Word Up North, Writer in Residence Natalile Anastasia Davies and Aimee Nicholson of the National Trust;

The residency will take place over four months from July to October and will culminate in a public event to share the work created through the programme.

Brimham Rocks and its heather moorland are both Sites of Special Scientific Interest and are a magnet for geologists, naturalists, climbers and walkers, as well as families.

Jen Taylor, Visitor Operations manager for National Trust Brimham Rocks said: “The intention is for the Writer in Residence to get to know Brimham Rocks, the people who visit and to really engage with the place and the opportunity it presents to create a conversation about nature and climate.”

Erica Morris, Director of Word Up North said this programme offers visitors, local communities, young people and aspiring writers the chance to engage more deeply with Brimham Rocks.

The nature writing workshops are available to book via the Ilkley Literature Festival website here: https://www.ilkleyliteraturefestival.org.uk/whats-on.