Bryan Adams: 'Really, I was a headbanger'

Bryans Adams will be visiting West Yorkshire in May.

The tour will see Adams and his band performing across the globe throughout the entire year and follows closely on the heels of his successful ‘So Happy It Hurts’ three-year tour. The tour, which spanned three years, included performances in over sixteen countries across North America, Europe and Asia.

Adams, known for energetic stage shows and a career that spans more than four decades, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. In November 2024, he released his second box set from the Royal Albert Hall, featuring full album live performances of three of his landmark albums, including the 40th aAnniversary performance of Reckless.

With global hits such as Summer of ’69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, Adams remains a beloved figure in rock music and the upcoming ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour promises to deliver more of his signature high-energy performances and timeless rock anthems.

Adams was 15 when he first got into music, and it was an unusual reason, as he tells me. “It was better than washing dishes, which was the alternative at the time,” he says.

And he was influenced by some great sounds. “I loved hard rock, I was also into 60s music, but really I was a headbanger.”

And today? “The same things that always influenced me – long-haired, smelly rock bands.”

One of his best-known songs is the track from the film Robin Hood (Prince of Thieves) which, once it hit the top of the UK charts, threatened to stay there forever. It spent 16 weeks at number one in the UK, as well as topping the charts in at least another 19 countries. Bryan was kept up to date with the record’s progress from an unusual source, as he explained. “I was actually on tour elsewhere in the world when it was doing its thing in the UK, but I would get these calls from my builder saying, ‘you’re still top of the charts, mate’.”

Adams is also quite prolific with collaborations, having recorded hit singles with Tina Turner, Melanie Chisholm, Rod Stewart and Sting, Bonnie Raitt, and Barbra Streisand, to name a few, and it is something he enjoys doing, and even though it’s difficult to choose between them, he does have a favourite. “I love them all for different reasons, but It’s Only Love with Tina Turner has to be the one. She was such a powerhouse.”

We all have our own favourite Bryan Adams, track, but when it comes to a song that represents him, he is quick to pick the one. “Summer of ’69 of course,” he says. “But the interesting thing about that song is that when it was released, it didn’t even get into the UK or European charts at all. It wasn’t until a DJ in the Netherlands started to play it almost 10 years after its release that it charted. [He laughs] Doesn’t say much for my record company at the time, does it?”

Our chat coincided with the release of Adams’s new single, entitled Make Up Your Mind, which dives deep into the heartache of lost love and the intoxicating pull of second chances. With his unmistakable raspy vocals, driving rock drums and big guitars, the song is packed with emotion and delivers a punch with a huge singalong chorus.

He tells me: “It’s about making the decision to either move forwards together or finally move on. If you’ve ever questioned the past, yearned for another shot, or felt the bittersweet sting of ‘what if’, this song is for you.”

Make Up Your Mind promises to become an instant Adams classic, a pumping track that hits you right in the heart and will stay with you long after the final note fades.

The new song follows the release of recent single Roll With The Punches, a high-octane rocker which is the title track of his forthcoming new studio album, to be released later this year.

Adams says of the album: “It’s a rocker, and I’m very proud of it because it’s the first album I’ve released as an independent artist. I started my own label called Bad Records and it’s the future home to all of my music.”

Going back to the tour, Adams says he will be joined by a trio of musicians, known as ‘The Dudes of Leisure’ – all of whom have worked with him for many years. He says: “We are four; Keith Scott on guitar, Pat Steward on drums, Gary Breit on keyboards, and me on bass and guitar.”

And of what can we expect to hear during the live shows, he says simply: “I play all the songs you know and love, and throw in a couple from the new album too.”