Burton Agnes Hall stately home will sway to the beat during 15th Jazz and Blues Festival next month

Burton Agnes Hall will host its popular Jazz and Blues Festival over three days next month. Photo submitted

Artists including Myles Sanko, Elles Bailey, Ian Siegal and The Red Stripe Band will be performing at the Elizabethan Hall during the festival which takes place on Friday, July 8, Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.

The festival, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, provides music for all tastes, from those seeking an ambient accompaniment to a glass of wine in the majestic and breath-taking grounds; to the jazz or blues aficionado wanting to get up close to star performers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described by Craig Charles of BBC Radio as ‘one of the freshest talents in the UK’, soul star Myles Sanko headlines the Saturday evening.

The festival, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, provides music for all tastes, from those seeking an ambient accompaniment to a glass of wine in the majestic and breath-taking grounds; to the jazz or blues aficionado wanting to get up close to star performers. Photo submitted

Also headlining on the Saturday is Elles Bailey, winner of Artist of the Year at the UK Blues Awards in 2020 and 2021.

Zoe Gilby, Parliamentary Awards Jazz Vocalist of the Year 2019, opens the festival on Friday evening, followed by The Red Stripe Band with their infectious boogie-woogie.

On Sunday afternoon, blues legend Ian Siegal takes to the stage with a solo performance.

For late night sessions, the bar tent will welcome back the legendary Alligators amongst other great bands, and a series of intimate gigs in the Great Hall will provide a peaceful and atmospherically lovely counterpoint.

Crowds enjoy the entertainment on offer during a previous Jazz and Blues festival at the stately home. Photo submitted.

A spokesperson at Burton Agnes Hall said: “There will be plenty of choice of food on the food lawn with our woodfired pizzas, pan-Asian street food from local legend Lon and his Little Somboon Kitchen, ice creams from a 1965-vintage scoop van, and there’s a vintage tea tent with home baked treats, barista coffees and teas.

“There really will be plenty to keep you fuelled for the weekend!”