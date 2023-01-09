Candlelight classical concerts have been popular all over the world and parts of the UK including New York, Barcelona, Manchester and London - for the first time this year they are arriving in various Sheffield venues paying tribute to musicians including Taylor Swift.

You can experience the classical candlelight concert, known as Candlelight, right here in Yorkshire this year. The series will pay tribute to some of the greatest composers, musicians and recording artists of our time.

A Candlelight concert honours and brings to life the work of musical legends, popular film scores or even entire genres at some of the most remarkable locations. This year, the events will light up buildings in Sheffield on various dates.

One of these special candlelight concerts will celebrate the incredible work of international pop icon and former country singer, Taylor Swift. The band, which has yet to be announced, will perform some of her greatest hits including Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, 22, Lover, Bad Blood and Shake It Off.

How can I attend a Candlelight Concert in Sheffield?

You can buy tickets to attend one of the concerts in Sheffield on the Fever website.

Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons will be performed at Sheffield Cathedral on January 14 and February 10, 2023, with 6pm and 8.30pm slots. Tickets cost £25 for Zone C (January 14), £15 for Zone D, £25 for Balcony and Zone C, £30 for Zone B and £35 for Zone A (February 10).

The concert will take 65 minutes, doors will open 30 minutes before it starts and the programme will cover the complete Four Seasons: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter.

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer will take place at Victoria Hall on February 18, 2023 at 6pm and tickets cost £15 for Zone D, £25 for Balcony and Zone C, £30 for Zone B and £35 for Zone A.

The concert will last for 60 minutes and doors will open 45 minutes before the beginning of the concert. The programme is: Time (from Inception), This Land (from The Lion King), Zooster’s Breakout (from Madagascar), Honor (from The Pacific), Tennessee (from Pearl Harbor), A Dark Knight (from The Dark Knight), Man of Steel Suite, Wonder Woman Suite, Gladiator Suite, Cornfield Chase (from Interstellar), Discombobulate (from Sherlock Holmes) and Pirates of the Caribbean Suite.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Ludovico Einaudi will take place at Sheffield Cathedral on January 26 and February 24, 2023, with 6pm and 8.30pm slots. Tickets cost £15 for Zone D, £25 Zone C, £30 for Zone B and £35 for Zone A on both dates.

The concert will take an hour and doors will be open 30 minutes before the start time. The programme is: Nuvole Bianche, Le Onde, Primavera, Fly, Indaco, Oltremare, Elegy For The Arctic, Reverie, Divenire and I Giorni.

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special will take place at Sheffield Cathedral on February 10, 2023 at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £15 for Zone D, £25 Zone C, £30 for Zone B and £35 for Zone A.

The duration of the concert is an hour and doors open 30 minutes before the start time. The programme is: ‘My Heart Will Go On’ (Titanic by James Horner and Celine Dion), ‘Moon River’ (Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Henry Mancini), ‘Love Theme’ (Romeo and Juliet by Nino Rota), ‘O Mio Babbino Caro’ (Gianni Schicchi by Giacomo Puccini), ‘Meditation’ (Thais by Jules Massenet), ‘Gabriel’s Oboe’ (The Mission by Ennio Morricone), ‘String Quartet in D Minor, Op 56 ‘Voces intimae’: 2. Vivace’ by Jean Sibelius, ‘As Time Goes By’ (Casablanca by Herman Hupfield), ‘Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op. 20: II. Larghetto’ by Edward Elgar, ‘Libertango’ by Astor Piazzolla, ‘Serenade for Strings Orchestra in C Major, Op. 48, TH 48: III. Elegie; larghetto elegiaco’ by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, ‘Intermezzo’ (Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni), ‘Clair de Lune, L.32’ by Claude Debussy, ‘Fantasy Overture (Romeo and Juliet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and ‘Encore: Kiss From a Rose’ by Seal.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift will take place at Victoria Hall on January 21 and February 18, 2023 at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £25 for Balcony and Zone C on January 21 and £15 for Zone D, £25 for Balcony and Zone C, £30 for Zone B and £35 for Zone A for February 18.