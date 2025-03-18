Cara Dillon: 'I started thinking how important my roots are'

Cara Dillon.

“It all came about during lockdown, writing poetry just for myself,” says the 49-year-old singer from Dungiven. “I just remember thinking well, if everything’s going to end soon it would be nice to write down all my thoughts and feelings to pass on to the children so that they could have them.

“I started thinking a lot about where I’m from and how important my roots are, the culture that I came out of. I never met any of my grandparents and for some reason I just needed to know a lot more about them, so I spent hours talking on the phone to my mother.

“She was always telling stories and I was always aware of that, but I never really decided to properly sit down and listen until then. Then all of a sudden it seemed to make sense and I felt it was really important to write all of this stuff down. It was a lovely process.”

Although neither of her parents were particularly musical, Dillon remembers her Granny Mary being “a brilliant traditional singer” who “lived up in a cottage in the middle of mountains, and apparently she used to sit by the fire singing and sewing by the light of a Tilley lamp and people would come from miles around to listen to her singing particular songs”. Hence there was a lot of music in their house growing up. “I suppose it’s that thing that it’s kind of in your blood, it’s passed down,” Dillon says. “And how important the art of storytelling was in my family. Up in the mountains, it was all about the turns of phrases, the way people would leave pauses for dramatic effect – all of that stuff came naturally to myself and my sisters and brother.”

Her sister Mary, 10 years her senior, also sang at a professional level with the band Déanta. “They were really successful in the early 90s and I remember thinking, I just want to be like her,” Dillon says.

Also the pubs of small home town were “full of music” back then. “Bands like Dervish and Altan would be driving through from Belfast to Donegal and the stop-off point was Dungiven for a drink and depending on what the craic was they’d maybe end up staying a night or two,” Dillon recalls. “I’d remember sitting in the back rooms of the pubs with a lemonade, a packet of crisps and a tin whistle by my side and being completely in awe these musicians playing. But the power of the songs was what got me because in the middle of a busy pub, if someone sang everybody went dead quiet. It might have been one of the local men singing a really old song about the town or the river, I couldn’t get over the way it affected me. I think that’s when I realised how important song was going to be in my life.”

Dillon herself began performing at 16, sining with the band Óige before coming to England to join the folk supergroup Equation, where she met her future husband Sam Lakeman. The pair then worked as the duo Polar Star before Dillon launched her solo career in 2001.

Nearing 50 this year, Dillon feels her connection to the land, the culture and the people of County Derry has deepened as she’s grown older. “You take everything for granted when you’re growing up, and I go back home regularly, but I think having your own children makes you really think about where you’re from,” she says. “Every milestone they achieve, when they turn to teenagers, you start thinking what was I doing when I was that age and suddenly you think this is the way I was brought up, and definitely turning 50 this year – probably not dissimilar to a lot of women my age – you start to think about the things that are important: your family, your home, the ties you’ve got, who you were brought up, your culture, which is your identity.”

She found making the record and a corresponding book of poems the most creatively fulfilling project of her career, she says, recalling that after the first few concerts where she performed the album in full she said to her husband, who plays in her band and runs her record label, “if somebody said to me you’re not going to do any more concerts again and there’s no more music for you, I would’ve been OK because for me that was the most important album I’ve ever recorded and it’s the one I’m most proud of”.

“I think also because it came so naturally and organically, without any other motivation behind it...this was all never meant for anyone to hear, it was just a personal vanity project, I suppose, which really took off. One day Sam was playing his guitar and I was chopping vegetables at the time and I remember saying one of the poems over the top of the music and I thought, that’s absolutely beautiful, that make the meaning in lyrics come alive on another level – and thta was how the whole journey began.”