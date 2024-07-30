Care home invites community to Royal Garden Fete
Guests will also be able to shop until they drop with an array of artisan craft and gift stalls from local sellers including wax melts, candles, beauty products, artwork, personalised gifts, and much more!
Kathryn Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our fun-filled summer fete. It is important to us that we provide opportunities for our wonderful community to come together, along with supporting our local artisan sellers; and what better way than with a celebration fit for King and Queen in our beautiful gardens!
Our Royal Garden Fete is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”
Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.
