The original Man of Steel once again makes his presence felt in the cinema world 🦸‍♂️

A new documentary on the life of Christopher Reeve heads to UK cinemas this week.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story takes a look at the life of the former Superman and his advocacy after his 1995 horse riding accident.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film, including if it’s one you can take the kids to over the half term holidays.

He is considered one of “the” defining superhero actors long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a thing as the life of the late Christopher Reeve is celebrated in cinemas.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story is scheduled for release in UK cinemas this week (November 1 2024,) detailing the life of the actor from his high-flying days (pun intended) as the Man of Steel through to becoming an advocate after a horse-riding accident in 1995 caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down.

The film examines Reeve’s plight at a time where, by his own admission, he no longer wanted to live, but through family and friends - including the late Robin Williams - gave the actor a renewed lease on life.

He would go on to become one of the biggest advocates on advocating for spinal cord injury research and increasing awareness about disabilities and co-founded the Christopher Reeve Foundation (later renamed the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation), using his platform to campaign for increased federal funding for research, including stem cell research.

He tirelessly lobbied Congress, raised funds, and spoke at events like the Democratic National Convention to promote advances in spinal cord injury therapies with his advocacy leaving a lasting impact on the scientific community and helped drive forward policies, awareness, and funding efforts for spinal cord injury research and disability rights.

So he really was a superhero for many after his accident.

So what exactly can audiences expect from the documentary, and who is set to make an appearance to offer their experiences having known and worked with the original Man of Steel?

What is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story about?

A new documentary chronicling the life of Christopher Reeve arrives in UK cinemas this week - Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. | Getty Images

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story explores the life and legacy of actor Christopher Reeve through interviews with his family and friends, particularly focusing on his children, Matthew, Alexandra, and Will. The film presents a non-linear narrative that highlights Reeve’s challenging childhood, rise to fame as Superman, and his tragic horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed.

Following the accident, Reeve transformed his adversity into activism, advocating for spinal cord injury research and the rights of disabled individuals, all while navigating his complex family dynamics and personal relationships.

The documentary also delves into Reeve's impactful career, from his iconic role in Superman to his efforts in filmmaking and directing. As he faced immense physical challenges, the film captures the unwavering support of his loved ones, particularly his wife, Dana, and his close friend, Robin Williams.

Who features in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story?

Also featured in the film are politician John Kerry, activist Brooke Ellison, Superman producer Pierre Spengler, former Senior VP of Government Relations at the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Michael Manganiello, Kessler Institute’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Kirshblum, and Dana Reeve's assistant, Laurie Hawkins.

How long is Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story?

According to IMDB, the run time for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story runs for 104 minutes, or in layman’s terms one hour and 44 minutes.

What is the UK age rating for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story?

The British Board of Film Classification has rated Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story as a 12A due to “infrequent strong language.”

What have reviews been like so far for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story?

Very positive, with Rotten Tomatoes showing that both the critics score and audience scores as not only “Fresh,” but perhaps one of the highest rated titles in 2024 on the website.

The critics score based on 74 reviews has seen the film earn a 99% rating, with the critical consensus reading: “An affectionate retrospective on Christopher Reeve's bravery and heroism in his own personal life, Super/Man takes to the skies in inspirational uplift.”

That audience score is just one percent off joining the critic score; with over 500 reviews, the Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is current sat on 98%, with the audience consensus stating: “A fitting tribute to a remarkable man, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story soars with affecting superhuman strength.”